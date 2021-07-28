Hitman 3's Season of Lust is out now

Agent 47 gets down and dirty.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 28 July 2021

The next instalment of Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins expansion has been released.

Central to the update is a brand new Escalation contract set in the Berlin nightclub map. The Lust Assignation Escalation tasks Agent 47 with collecting intel on a secret admirer. Collect the clues and observe everyone on the dancefloor to identify the secret admirer and the Pretenders. Each time you start the contract, the admirer will be randomly selected to make each playthrough different and put all of your sleuthing skills to the test.

Completing the contract rewards you with three rewards. First, the Scarlet Suit, a red snakeskin suit complemented by matching driving gloves and sunglasses. Second, the Serpent's Bite, a remotely detonated explosive that looks like a snake. Third, the Serpent's Tongue, a unique crossbow loaded with blinding darts.

Next up, Marrakech, the third level from the first game, is available to play for free for a limited time until 8th August.

There is also a new Elusive Target, The Heartbreaker, a wedding planner set in the Mendoza map.

1

A new Permanent Event, Dartmoor Garden Show, is also available, and is free to all players. Four distinct gardens have been added in the mansion grounds of the Dartmoor map. The Dartmoor Garden Show will play out as a three stage Escalation on your first playthrough, which you will be rewarded with the Summer Sightseeing Suit upon completion.

Finally, Contracts Mode has been enabled for the Dartmoor Garden Show, giving players the chance to create their own contracts.

The Lust content pack is available for £3.99 or you can pick up the Seven Deadly Sins Season Pass for £24.99.

