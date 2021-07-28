GTA2 meets Cyberpunk game Glitchpunk launches on Steam Early Access in August

With one playable city good for around eight hours of play.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 July 2021

Glitchpunk launches on Steam in Early Access form on 11th August with its first playable city, publisher Daedalic has announced.

The top-down sci-fi action game, which has been described as a cross between Grand Theft Auto 2 and Cyberpunk, launches then with the city of New Baltia playable.

This provides around eight hours of play at launch, developer Dark Lord said, with more to come.

Second city Outpost Texas was meant to be included at launch, but now arrives in three to four weeks as Glitchpunk's first major update. This adds another six to eight hours of play, Dark Lord said.

Two more cities - Neo Tokyo and Moscow - launch during the Early Access period. Each city has its own gangs and characters while also continuing the protagonist's story.

Speaking of the protagonist, you play a glitching android who goes against their programming to challenge the governments and megacorps in a dystopian near-future.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Glitchpunk

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Bloodborne modder restores shortcut door cut from final game

Now where is that PS5 patch?

22

Hitman 3's Season of Lust is out now

Agent 47 gets down and dirty.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 the latest game to get a PS5 update

Rats.

3

You can now fight this knock-off Terminator in GTA Online

He's b...

5

It looks like Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming Siege of Paris DLC will release in August

Très bien!

16

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

29

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

81

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch