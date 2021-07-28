As PS5 hits 10m sold, Sony says "improving inventory levels remains a top priority"

An important scalp.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 July 2021

PlayStation 5 has now hit an impressive 10m sold, Sony has announced.

It remains the fastest-selling PlayStation ever.

The 10m sales figure was achieved on 18th July, just under a month faster than the PlayStation 4.

PS5 launched on 12th November 2020 amid the pandemic and with demand significantly outstripping supply. Scalping has been a real problem as PS5 remains sold out at most retailers.

Sony also announced updated sales figures for its recent first-party games. The wonderful Spider-Man: Miles Morales, from Insomniac, has sold over 6.5m copies, Sony said.

Housemarque's Returnal has shifted over 560,000 copies (Sony recently bought the studio).

Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold over 1.1m units since its release last month.

And Sony San Diego's MLB: The Show 21, which also launched on Xbox, has seen over 2m sales and is the fastest-selling title in the franchise's history. However, it has more than four million players, which suggests its day-and-date launch on Xbox Game Pass made quite the impact.

Sony did not provide a sales figure for the Demon's Souls remake, which was a PS5 launch title.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said the company is focusing on making more stock available.

"While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply," he said.

"I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE."

Sony looked ahead to PS5's upcoming slate by pointing to the new God of War from Sony Santa Monica, Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony and Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games.

Wesley Yin-Poole

