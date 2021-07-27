The Artful Escape sparkles onto Steam and Xbox in September

Strumthing to look forward to.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 29 July 2021

Rock opera adventure The Artful Escape will finally launch for Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 9th September.

The long-awaited and glorious-looking platformer will also launch directly into Xbox Game Pass.

The Artful Escape stars Teen Wolf's Michael Johnston and newcomer Caroline Kinley as main characters Francis and Violetta, plus Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, Fargo's Jason Schwartzman, Kingsman's Mark Strong and The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers.

We've had our eyes on this one for some time - since 2016, in fact, when "The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti" popped up on Kickstarter.

The title may now have changed, but the idea remains the same. You follow main character Francis Vendetti, the teenage son of a Bob Dylan-esque guitar prodigy, as he crafts his colourful stage persona through beautiful and trippy flights of cosmic fantasy.

We got a good look at the game last summer, when The Artful Escape was still planned for release back in 2020.

Eurogamer's Matt Wales wrote at the time that players can customise Vendetti's stage name, backstory, costume and home planet in order to nudge things ever-closer to their perfect musical persona, with the end result an experience described as "a loving mish-mash of rock operas, adventure games, and guitar solos".

Not long now!

