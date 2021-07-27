It looks like Netflix has commissioned a live-action Pokémon series

A live-action Pokémon series is in the works for Netflix.

That's according to Variety, which reports Joe Henderson, executive producer and co-showrunner for Lucifer, is writing and producing the show.

The show will apparently be similar to the Detective Pikachu movie that was released in 2019, with a mix of live-action performances and CGI creatures.

Netflix has made itself home to a number of Pokémon shows and films, including Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back and episodes of the Pokémon anime.

The push for a live-action Pokémon show is reportedly part of a wider move to produce more shows based on video game sources, like the announcement of a Far Cry and Splinter Cell animated series, and the upcoming live-action Assassin's Creed series.