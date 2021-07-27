A Total War Saga: Troy launches on Steam in September alongside new Mythos expansion and free Historical mode

Creative Assembly has announced the Mythos expansion for A Total War Saga: Troy as the game nears its Steam launch.

The strategy game came out last year as an Epic Games Store exclusive for 12 months. It was free at launch - a move that saw 7.5 million players claim a download in just 24 hours.

Back in June 2020, Creative Assembly said this exclusivity and the free giveaway was a one-off deal for Troy, and there were no plans for future games to be Epic exclusives. The deal was about reaching a new audience, which clearly worked out.

Now, Troy is set for launch on Steam on 2nd September alongside the release of Mythos, which costs £19.99. The announcement trailer is below:

Here's the official blurb from CA:

"Create your own odyssey and embark on one of three new expeditions to track, fight and tame legendary beasts and unleash them upon your enemies: the Cerberus - a vicious hound of Hades that guards the abyss, the Griffin - a deadly master of the skies, and the Hydra - a nine-headed serpent spreading poison and madness.

"Spill blood in epic theatres of war while commanding renowned heroes of the age alongside devastating mythical warriors. Multiple new units are yours to recruit including the legendary Arimaspoi and Shades from the underworld alongside mythological redesigns for iconic key units such as the centaur, giants and the minotaur. Bolster their battle prowess with supercharged battle abilities including deadly spells and regenerative magic.

"Turn the tides of the Trojan conflict within a mythologically inspired campaign map featuring all-new gameplay options to execute and new ways to entice the gods and enact their divine will."

As you can probably tell, the Mythos expansion is based in fantasy (centaurs!). So, CA is releasing a free update for Troy that adds a dedicated historically authentic mode called... Historical mode.

"This will not only not have access to the creatures and features of the new Mythological mode, but also replace powerful single-entity units and make other changes from the Truth Behind The Myth mode that sits between the two (and will also still be available for play)," CA said in an FAQ.

The intent, the studio added, is to "strip back on mythical elements - such as single-entity units, battlefield-defining special abilities, and the like".

"The game should and will still be fun, but also a more accurate representation of Bronze Age warfare between armies of the time. Known names are heroic figures, but not titans of endless strength and endurance."

Rick Lane penned Eurogamer's A Total War Saga: Troy review, giving it a Recommended badge. "Total War heads to the Bronze Age for an entertaining and evocative brand of strategy," he wrote.