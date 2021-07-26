Mortal Kombat 11 sells more than 12m copies

Make it Rain.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 26 July 2021

Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 12m copies, Warner Bros. Games has announced.

The gory fighting game hit 8m copies sold in October.

To put the 12m sales figure into context, Mortal Kombat X, which came out in April 2015, was in April 2019 NetherRealm's best-selling game with almost 11m copies sold.

Total Mortal Kombat franchise sales are now 73m on console, the publisher said in a note to press issued this afternoon. The original Mortal Kombat game launched in 1992.

"When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73m games sold," said Ed Boon, creative director at NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat.

"We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years."

Mortal Kombat 11 launched in April 2019 (I enjoyed it - here's my review), and became the fastest-selling Mortal Kombat ever.

Since then NetherRealm has released a number of DLC characters, such as The Joker, Spawn, The Terminator, RoboCop, Rambo, Mileena and my favourite, Shang Tsung.

Earlier in July, NetherRealm announced Mortal Kombat 11 DLC had come to an end, with the studio now focusing on its next project - widely suspected to be a third entry in DC Universe-themed fighting game franchise Injustice. I imagine, given the success of Mortal Kombat 11, there will be a Mortal Kombat 12, too.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Mortal Kombat 11

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows multiplayer servers will shut down after two years

City ZZZZ...

14

Goldlewis Dickinson is the first Guilty Gear Strive DLC character

Turtle rock.

6

Guilty Gear Strive passes half a million copies sold

First DLC character announced next week.

3

Spongebob, Rugrats star in Smash Bros-style fighting game

And Nigel Thornberry.

23

"Decensor" mod restores Guilty Gear Strive's original China-related lore entry

Counter.

14

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown review - imperfect version of an all-time great

Lion's share.

71

Review | Save your £16 - the Mortal Kombat movie is boring

Finish bin.

119

Feature | On the trail of the odd one out in the Virtua Fighter series

Virtua Fighter 3 and me.

112

Feature | The fighting game community should do more to combat its sexual harassment problem

What next after the FGC's Me Too?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tier List: All fighters ranked plus the best melee, sword and ranged fighters explained

Where does Pyra debut in our updated Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list?

10

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch