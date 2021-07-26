Mortal Kombat 11 sells more than 12m copies

Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 12m copies, Warner Bros. Games has announced.

The gory fighting game hit 8m copies sold in October.

To put the 12m sales figure into context, Mortal Kombat X, which came out in April 2015, was in April 2019 NetherRealm's best-selling game with almost 11m copies sold.

Total Mortal Kombat franchise sales are now 73m on console, the publisher said in a note to press issued this afternoon. The original Mortal Kombat game launched in 1992.

"When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73m games sold," said Ed Boon, creative director at NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat.

"We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years."

Mortal Kombat 11 launched in April 2019 (I enjoyed it - here's my review), and became the fastest-selling Mortal Kombat ever.

Since then NetherRealm has released a number of DLC characters, such as The Joker, Spawn, The Terminator, RoboCop, Rambo, Mileena and my favourite, Shang Tsung.

Earlier in July, NetherRealm announced Mortal Kombat 11 DLC had come to an end, with the studio now focusing on its next project - widely suspected to be a third entry in DC Universe-themed fighting game franchise Injustice. I imagine, given the success of Mortal Kombat 11, there will be a Mortal Kombat 12, too.