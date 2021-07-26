Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds level scaling this week

A new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will add a level scaling option to the game for the first time.

The feature arrives as part of tomorrow's upcoming Valhalla patch, and lets you override the game's difficulty settings for different territories.

As it stands, Valhalla offers a range of territories set to difficulties tied to your gear level. You'll want better gear equipped before venturing too far into its world, though players who have completed the game have said it now lacks challenge as they continue to play.

As you progress through the game, you are meant to become other-worldly powerful through the use of passive skills and unlockable abilities to chop various limbs off.

That's why, with level scaling disabled, Valhalla lets you "feel the evolution of their character and crush their enemies", as foes "spawn exactly as presribed in the region description".

But new settings for "Constant", "Harder", and "Nightmarish" will make the game more challenging for those who want it.

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin?s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! ? You may choose from 5 options, from 'off' to Nightmarish. ? pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021

This week's update also adds support for one-handed swords - a long-time fan request.

Ubisoft is due to release full patch notes for the update tomorrow, 27th July. We're expecting to hear word soon on when the game's summer festival is to take place, and when its second major expansion - The Siege of Paris - will unlock.

Beyond that, Valhalla has a second year of expansions coming - a first for the Assassin's Creed series.