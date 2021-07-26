Amazon's New World hits 200,000 concurrent players

It looks like Amazon may finally have a hit on its hands - New World hit the 200,000 concurrent players mark over the weekend.

The MMO hit a peak concurrents figure of 200,856 on Steam yesterday, making it the sixth most popular game on Valve's platform, ahead of the likes of Rust, Warframe, Rainbow Six Siege and Football Manager 2021.

New World is currently in closed beta, with a release date proper set for 31st August.

It's Amazon's first video game success after a string of failures. In October, Amazon cancelled multiplayer action game Crucible - five months after its release and four months after its un-release.

Then, in April, Amazon cancelled its Lord of the Rings MMO. New World itself has been delayed three times.

Despite being an early days hit on Steam, New World has been dogged by reports that it bricks pricey RTX 3090s graphics cards.

These reports picked up enough steam that Amazon Games issued a statement on the matter, saying it had received a "few" reports of players using high-performance graphics cards experiencing hardware failure when playing New World.

"New World makes standard DirectX calls as provided by the Windows API. We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing," the statement continued.

"The New World closed beta is safe to play."

Still, Amazon Games patched New World to cap frames per second on its menu screen "in order to further reassure players".