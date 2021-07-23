Respawn working on "brand new single-player adventure"

BT phone home. 

News by Emma Kent, Reporter
Updated on 23 July 2021

Respawn sure seems to be busy right now - not only is it beavering away on Apex Legends (and reportedly a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), but we've also heard news about a new IP - and it seems this one is going to be a single-player game.

A number of new job listings have been posted on Respawn's website, with creative director Mohammad Alavi describing the project as a "brand new Respawn single-player adventure". Details on the game remain light, but the postings do note that the project is "in its early stages", while the single-player title is apparently "a designer's dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits."

Apex Legends: Emergence Launch Trailer

According to a tweet in April by Respawn developer Steven Kah Hien Wong, the team is building a new IP "from scratch". So before you start asking about Titanfall 3 again, it seems like this is something brand new.

Back in January, a job listing on Respawn's website said that the developer was forming a small incubation team for a new project - for which it would be developing "new, practical technologies to enable 'adventuring forever'" (via VGC). The job listing was later removed, but it seems likely it could have been in reference to this new single-player project.

Those hoping for some more single-player content in the Titanfall universe might eventually be able to find it via Apex Legends: earlier this year game director Chad Grenier told me the team would "love to deliver" more single-player PvE content, even if it isn't a short-term focus.

