Darkly atmospheric Slavic folklore adventure Black Book gets August release date

On Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 23 July 2021

Black Book, the Slavic-folklore-inspired dark RPG adventure from developer Morteshka, now has a release date and will be coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 10th August.

Morteshka - which also developed the similarly striking, Finno-Ugric-inspired The Mooseman - describes Black Book as a "fusion of card-based RPGs and adventure games", playing out against a bleakly beautiful rendition of 19th century rural Eastern Europe.

Players take on the role of Vasilisa - a young witch with the ability to control demons, still reeling from the death of her betrothed - and must set out in search of the legendary Black Book, said to have the power to grant one wish to those that locate its seven seals.

Black Book - Release Day Trailer.

It's a journey that plays out across seven distinct chapters, each featuring its own unfolding narrative and side-quests, all built around a blend of exploration, puzzling, and combat that takes its cue from deck-building RPGs such as Slay the Spire.

Black Book certainly looks intriguing in its release date trailer, and those eager to see more can experience a taste of its moody adventuring in a free Prologue chapter - covering the game's first day - over on Steam and Xbox.

The final game will cost £19.99/€24.99/$24.99 USD when it comes to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store) on 10th August.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Black Book

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Fallout 4 horror mod The Wilderness will leave you feeling spooked and afraid

Uneasy mode.

3

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad shuts down a year after launch

Fisher price.

34

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 earned £15m in two days

1.5 billion creatures caught.

1

Pokémon Go levelled up its storytelling at a memorable Go Fest

Hoopa thought it.

4

Pokémon Go Fest leak points to surprise Mythical tease

Creature feature.

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

44

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

80

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch