Darkly atmospheric Slavic folklore adventure Black Book gets August release date

Black Book, the Slavic-folklore-inspired dark RPG adventure from developer Morteshka, now has a release date and will be coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 10th August.

Morteshka - which also developed the similarly striking, Finno-Ugric-inspired The Mooseman - describes Black Book as a "fusion of card-based RPGs and adventure games", playing out against a bleakly beautiful rendition of 19th century rural Eastern Europe.

Players take on the role of Vasilisa - a young witch with the ability to control demons, still reeling from the death of her betrothed - and must set out in search of the legendary Black Book, said to have the power to grant one wish to those that locate its seven seals.

Black Book - Release Day Trailer.

It's a journey that plays out across seven distinct chapters, each featuring its own unfolding narrative and side-quests, all built around a blend of exploration, puzzling, and combat that takes its cue from deck-building RPGs such as Slay the Spire.

Black Book certainly looks intriguing in its release date trailer, and those eager to see more can experience a taste of its moody adventuring in a free Prologue chapter - covering the game's first day - over on Steam and Xbox.

The final game will cost £19.99/€24.99/$24.99 USD when it comes to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store) on 10th August.