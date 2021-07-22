Red Dead Redemption 2 finally gets buyable properties thanks to modders

Saloon sunset. 

Updated on 23 July 2021

It's a feature that Red Dead Online players have requested almost since the game's launch, but the ability to purchase properties in Red Dead Redemption 2 - aside from the Moonshiner role - has sadly remained a distant dream. While the feature is yet to appear in the game's online mode, modders have stepped in to finally introduce a properties system to the single-player version of the game on PC: so you can now choose your own little house on the prairie. One without Uncle constantly complaining about lumbago.

The Buyable Properties mod was released by modders Bolmin and "Dick Hertz" last week, and provides players with a selection of purchasable hotel rooms and cabins. It's a mod intended for use in the game's epilogue map, and serves as a useful way to spend all your leftover epilogue cash. You can even decorate your house with a variety of interior and exterior upgrades - check out the video below for a demonstration (but spoilers, obviously, for the end of Red Dead Redemption 2's story):

Red Dead Redemption 2 Buyable Properties mod demo

There are three customisable houses to choose from (based in the Heartlands, near Strawberry and near Rhodes), which are marked on the map with a little "house to buy" sign. While you can have a nap in the houses and use some of the items stored in them, their functionality is a little limited at present - although there are apparently plans to add weapon lockers in the next update. If you want something a little fancier, there's always the hotel room option, which this mod allows you to buy permanently.

1
2

It's worth noting that you'll also need a couple of prerequisite mods to get this one running: Script Hook RDR2 and RDR2 ASI Loader will both need to be installed in your game folder to get this to work. Make sure to place the Buyable Properties mod's "Houses" folder and Houses.asi file in your game folder alongside these. If you want to use this mod as Arthur, meanwhile, you'll need to install Sergeant Joe's Lockdown Manager mod. You can find further details about how to install Buyable Properties on the Nexus Mods page.

They may not be glamorous mansions, but the little cabins are certainly useful stop-off points during long adventures - and there's something quite satisfying about upgrading them all with decorations. If only you could buy a house nowadays for $18k.

More about Red Dead Redemption 2

