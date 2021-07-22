Long-time Assassin's Creed art director Raphael Lacoste exits Ubisoft to join Haven Studios

Long-time Assassin's Creed art director Raphael Lacoste has left Ubisoft to join Haven Studios.

Lacoste leaves Ubisoft after 16 years at the company, having worked on eight Assassin's Creed titles.

Lacoste played a key role in the creation of the Assassin's Creed series alongside Jade Raymond, who he now joins up with again at Haven Studios. Sony is financing Haven's first game, which is a new IP for PlayStation.

"I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart our wonderful community and the incredible talents I've had the chance to collaborate with, over these amazing years," Lacoste tweeted.

"Thank you too, Ubisoft, for your trust and the fantastic projects we brought to life together ! Bye for now, these years will remain unforgettable :)

"Ubisoft has been a nice home for me for 16 years, and I am very touched about this, the trust they gave me as well as the opportunities, but it was time to do another leap of faith :)"

On joining Haven, Lacoste said: "Being more hands-on with concept art and working with many of the same core team to build a new original IP is inspiring and exciting."

Lacoste is the latest high-profile developer to leave Ubisoft recently amid turmoil at the company and dramatic shifts for the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Fellow Assassin's Creed veterans Darby McDevitt, who was narrative director on Valhalla, and Eric Baptizat, who was Valhalla game director, also recently left Ubisoft.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft announced live service platform Assassin's Creed Infinity, alongside two teams led by two creative directors: Clint Hocking, formerly of Splinter Cell and Watch Dogs Legion, leads a team at Ubisoft Montreal, while Jonathan Dumont, a veteran of Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Odyssey, leads a team at Ubisoft Quebec.

The Infinity project that will include the games made by both these teams is led by Marc-Alexis Côté, who now serves as executive producer of the entire Assassin's Creed franchise. Côté worked on Brotherhood before becoming creative director on Syndicate, and is one of the most senior staff at Ubisoft Quebec.