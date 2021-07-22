Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy heading to Genshin Impact

That's so fletch.

News by Emma Kent, Reporter
Updated on 22 July 2021

Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy is heading to Genshin Impact, PlayStation announced earlier today.

A tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account confirmed the crossover between developers Guerrilla and miHoYo, explaining Aloy will be available as part of the roster "for a limited time". The tweet didn't go into a huge amount of detail, but a blog post by miHoYo explained Aloy will be a free five-star character available to all players.

Those with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 accounts will be able to claim Aloy directly through in-game mail after the 2.1 update, while other platforms will be given access following the arrival of update 2.2.

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia' Trailer

Genshin Impact hasn't held a major crossover event between franchises prior to this - aside from Genshin characters being added to another miHoYo game, Honkai Impact 3rd (via Pocket Tactics). We'll have to see whether this is a one-off or if more crossovers will follow.

Sadly, as Genshin Impact isn't on Xbox, this means Aloy doesn't sneak onto the console through this particular crossover - but she has already managed to make the leap through Fortnite.

