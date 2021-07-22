Fans unearth Battlefield Bad Company 2 map remaster tease for Battlefield 2042

Explosive stuff.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 22 July 2021

Battlefield fans have spotted the return of a classic map buried in a teaser video that plays when players boot up one of the current Battlefield games.

YouTube creator VickeP first spotted an image in the teaser that looked awfully familiar. He captured the frames of the video that showed the clearest view of the image and stuck it into Photoshop to produce the clearest image. It showed what appears to be huts and powerlines:

He shared the image on reddit, where people noticed the image looked like Battlefield Bad Company 2's map Valparaiso. Vicke then compared the image to gameplay footage of Valpariso and found an exact match. This really is a reflection of just how amazing the collective power of gaming communities can be.

1
Image credit u/VickeP_·

DICE is expected to announce the return of classic Battlefield maps in a new game mode later today during EA Play Live. The mode is designed by Ripple Effect, previously known as DICE LA, which has supported DICE in the development of previous Battlefield titles.

Battlefield 2042 will not feature a single-player campaign mode, so the expectation of adding greater value to multiplayer was high. The return of classic maps remastered for new-gen consoles and PC should tide fans over.

EA Play Live starts at 7pm in the UK, while Battlefield 2042 releases on 22nd October. Amazon Prime users can pick up Battlefield 1 on PC right now for free, with Battlefield V also coming on 2nd August.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Battlefield 2042's 'love letter to its fans' leaks ahead of tonight's reveal

Details emerge of map editor that mashes together eras.

5

New Apex Legend Seer is "all about tracking enemies"

Arriving in Emergence season next month.

Fallout 4 horror mod The Wilderness will leave you feeling spooked and afraid

Uneasy mode.

3

Fortnite announces Rainbow Royale event with free Pride cosmetics

"Everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus."

8

Huge Fortnite leak points to upcoming Ariana Grande concert

Plus new tie-ins and story details.

10

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch