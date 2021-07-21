Tom Clancy's Elite Squad shuts down a year after launch

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 21 July 2021

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad will shut down a year after launch, Ubisoft has announced.

Elite Squad, developed by Owlient, the Paris-based studio behind horse breeding games, is a kind of Tom Clancy all-stars action RPG for mobile devices drenched in a Fortnite-esque graphics style.

A trailer shown at last year's Ubisoft Forward event starred Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher - complete with iconic night vision goggles - alongside characters from the likes of Rainbow Six (Montagne and Caveira), Ghost Recon (El Sueño from Wildlands) and The Division.

Elite Squad launched in August last year, but clearly failed to find an audience. In a post on the Elite Squad website, Ubisoft said it will no longer release new content for the game (today's update is the last one), and the servers shut down on 4th October.

"This was not an easy decision, but after exploring multiple options with our teams, we came to the conclusion that it was no longer sustainable," Ubisoft said.

"We want to assure you all that we really gave it our best, especially with big updates like Season 2, and it was a truly rewarding experience to work with you, our passionate community!

"We sincerely hope that you have enjoyed playing with us as much as we have enjoyed making the game and engaging with you all on social media and Discord. We hope that some of you stick around with us and have fun reaching level 70 and unlocking all of the soldiers you can before we say goodbye.

"Thanks to all of you for playing the game."

Elite Squad was embroiled in controversy when it was accused of promoting alt-right Black Lives Matter conspiracy theories.

This week, Ubisoft announced free-to-play competitive shooter XDefiant, which combines Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division.

More about Elite Squad

