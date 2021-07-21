Steam Deck UI will replace Big Picture mode on Steam

Small Picture mode?

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 21 July 2021

Valve has confirmed that the UI from Steam Deck will replace Big Picture mode on Steam.

This was discovered after Valve employee austinp_valve responded to a question in the Steam Big Picture forum about the future of the interface.

Big Picture was released in 2012 as a console-like interface for users who plugged their PCs into large monitors and TVs while using a controller as opposed to keyboard and mouse. It became the basis for SteamOS which was used for the ill-fated Steam Machines.

It has seen very minimal updates since and is regarded by users as looking very outdated today. With the announcement of the Steam Deck, Valve has been working on a new version of SteamOS, which will bring a much needed UI refresh to many of Steam's aging components.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (26)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

A new "Tom Clancy's universe" game will be announced tomorrow

UPDATE: First footage shown.

87

Steam Deck scalpers are trying it on - despite Valve's anti-scalping efforts

You couldn't mark it up.

85

36 US states sue Google over its alleged Play Store monopoly and antitrust practices

"This lawsuit isn't about helping the little guy or protecting consumers," insists Google.

20

Video game collector believes he's found evidence of unreleased SNK Millennium console

Over 20 years after it was rumoured to exist.

20

Young fan sent PS5 by Marcus Rashford for fundraising work

"We are not kind to be noticed."

46

You may also enjoy...

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

130

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

407

PlayStation 5 scalpers scoop up Argos stock before it's put on sale

"A PS5 for every room in the house, even the bog."

321

Here's what happens when you recycle video game plastic boxes

That's a wrap.

34

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Comments (26)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch