Nintendo Switch Online's next three SNES games revealed

Jelly Boy. Claymates. Bombuzal.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 21 July 2021

Nintendo has announced the next three SNES games set to join its Switch Online catalogue: Claymates, Jelly Boy and Bombuzal.

The three join Nintendo's paid-for service next week, on 28th July.

Here's a look at the trio in action:

"Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty," Nintendo says of Claymates. "Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he's created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You'll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path."

Eurogamer editor Wesley Yin-Poole tells me this is a spin-off of Interplay's fighting game series ClayFighter, a parody of Street Fighter which spawned several sequels.

1

"In this platforming game originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning," Nintendo says of Jelly Boy. "You've come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you'll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You're sure to need all your wits, skills and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure."

"Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles," Nintendo says of Bombuzal. "In this puzzle game, you'll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast!"

The Nintendo Switch Online catalogue now includes over 100 NES and SNES games - many you'll have heard of, many you won't. It comes as part of the Switch Online subscription service which also unlocks online multiplayer and cloud saves.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (41)

More about Nintendo Switch

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Nintendo leak reveals early Wii Remote ideas

Development in motion.

17

Netflix wants to focus on mobile games first

Money Heist: Go.

12

Blinx and Microsoft Flight Simulator round out Xbox Game Pass in July

Last Stop! Crimson Skies! The Ascent!

56

District 9 director Neil Blomkamp is working on a video game

Hollywood saves the games.

24

Steam Deck expected order availability now Q1 2022 (64GB), Q2 2022 (256GB) and Q3 2022 (512GB)

Valve tightens.

55

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

104

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

51

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (41)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch