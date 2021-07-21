Nintendo Switch Online's next three SNES games revealed

Nintendo has announced the next three SNES games set to join its Switch Online catalogue: Claymates, Jelly Boy and Bombuzal.

The three join Nintendo's paid-for service next week, on 28th July.

Here's a look at the trio in action:

"Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty," Nintendo says of Claymates. "Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he's created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You'll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path."

Eurogamer editor Wesley Yin-Poole tells me this is a spin-off of Interplay's fighting game series ClayFighter, a parody of Street Fighter which spawned several sequels.

These Super NES games will arrive on 28/07 for Nintendo Switch Online members! pic.twitter.com/5WYTbG6dNA — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 21, 2021

"In this platforming game originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning," Nintendo says of Jelly Boy. "You've come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you'll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You're sure to need all your wits, skills and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure."

"Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles," Nintendo says of Bombuzal. "In this puzzle game, you'll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast!"

The Nintendo Switch Online catalogue now includes over 100 NES and SNES games - many you'll have heard of, many you won't. It comes as part of the Switch Online subscription service which also unlocks online multiplayer and cloud saves.