Netflix's animated Witcher movie gets its first proper trailer ahead of next month's release

And introduces its primary characters.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 21 July 2021

There's a lot going on in the world of The Witcher over on Netflix, with the streaming service currently working on three separate projects based on author Andrzej Sapkowski much-loved fantasy novels. First out of the gate, though, is animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and it's just received its first proper trailer ahead of its launch on 23rd August.

Nightmare of the Wolf, which was announced at the start of last year, is a prequel to Netflix's main live-action show and focusses on Geralt of Rivia's friend and mentor Vesemir, "long before" the two meet. Indeed, it'll supposedly hurtle back in time to the start of Vesemir's journey as a Witcher, "after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise".

Netflix offered a brief glimpse of Nightmare of the Wolf earlier this month, but the streaming service has now given Witcher fans a more substantial look at the movie in its first proper trailer, in which a dashing Vesemir flirts, quips, and slays his way to adventure.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf - Official Teaser.

Additionally, Netflix has introduced Nightmare of the Wolf's key characters over on Twitter, explaining that Vesemir (played by Theo James) grew up as a servant on a nobleman's estate, working long days for too little pay. "He yearns to break free of his social standing," it adds, "and to explore the Continent to find his destiny."

1
Vesemir in a bath, as is now customary for Witcher protagonists.

Then there's Tetra Gilcrestis (Lara Pulver), a powerful sorceress descended from one of the Continent's first mages, who believes magic connects all things of beauty. "She and her followers work to keep peace... by ensuring that magic is not abused," Netflix continues.

2
Powerful sorceress Tetra Gilcrestis.

Next up is Lady Zerbst (Mary McDonnell), a Kaedwen noblewoman who, on her husband's death, inherited a seat on the king's advisory council. "She has since risen to become one of the king's most trusted advisors," says Netflix, "and a fierce supporter of the witchers."

3
Lady Zerbst, a Kaedwen noblewoman and one of the king's most trusted advisors.

Finally, there's Deglan (Graham McTavish), the warrior-leader of the witchers, raised on the "harsh, unforgiving" Skellige Isles, who is "fiercely loyal to his 'boys' and committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect them".

4
Warrior-leader of the witchers, Deglan.

Nightmare of the Wolf is directed by Kwang Il Han and written by Beau DeMayo (who has penned episodes from Netflix's live-action series), and arrives on 23rd August. It's one of three Witcher projects currently in development at the streaming service; season two of the live-action series arrives this December, while a second live-action series - titled Blood Origin and set 1,200 years before the events of the main show - is also in the works.

