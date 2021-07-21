Netflix wants to focus on mobile games first

Money Heist: Go.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 21 July 2021

Netflix will have a mobile-first approach to its venture into video games, at least initially.

This is according to the service's Q2 earnings report, which outlined that it was at "the early stages of further expanding into games," and viewed "gaming as another new content category for us."

This isn't the first time Netflix has tried its hand at games, having released a Stranger Things mobile game on iOS back in 2017, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive film back in 2018.

But both were ‌one-off experiments, while this new move appears to be a serious attempt to enter the market. Netflix also confirmed that the games will be available to subscribers at no additional cost, which makes it extremely competitive compared to other platforms like Apple Arcade, which costs £4.99 ($4.99) per month. The games will also not have in-app purchases or ads.

The mobile-first approach also makes business sense as the platform enters South East Asia and sub-saharan Africa with low-cost mobile-only plans.

It is also a safe bet to avoid competing with the likes of Microsoft, Google, and Amazon in the console game streaming market, which has been a difficult launch for the latter two companies.

We first heard about Netflix's interest in releasing games back in May, and more information has slowly been dripping out since. The games are expected to be based on its original IPs.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (12)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Nintendo Switch Online's next three SNES games revealed

Jelly Boy. Claymates. Bombuzal.

40

Nintendo leak reveals early Wii Remote ideas

Development in motion.

17

Blinx and Microsoft Flight Simulator round out Xbox Game Pass in July

Last Stop! Crimson Skies! The Ascent!

56

District 9 director Neil Blomkamp is working on a video game

Hollywood saves the games.

24

Steam Deck expected order availability now Q1 2022 (64GB), Q2 2022 (256GB) and Q3 2022 (512GB)

Valve tightens.

55

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

104

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

51

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (12)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch