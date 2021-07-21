EA to bring women's golf into next-gen PGA Tour game

EA has announced a partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) to bring the LGPA Tour into the upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour.

In a statement, EA said: "For the first time, the LPGA Tour will be experienced in high-fidelity on next-generation consoles and will feature a wide breadth of women's golfing representation. EA Sports has done a great job in continuing to expand female representation in the various modes throughout the game and featuring women's golf in an authentic and modern way."

The partnership will also bring The Amundi Evian Championship, one of the five major women's championships, along with Evian Resort Golf Club where it is hosted, into the game.

The Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, will be rendered in its "truest representation [thanks] to the power of EA's Frostbite game engine".

The development team also worked with golf professionals, including broadcaster and former pro golfer Iona Stephen, to enhance the authenticity of the game. Stephen will also be the first female on-course commentator in the game.

Jin Young Ko, winner of the 2019 Amundi Evian Championship said: "Women's golf is growing so fast and having us included in this game is a great opportunity to reach fans all around the world. I can't wait to see how it turns out - and I can't wait to play the game!"

Players will also be able to create their own female golf character through the game's overhauled Create-A-Player feature.

EA announced EA Sports PGA Tour back in March after a long hiatus in which 2K was the only licensed publisher of golf games. It's due out spring 2022 on new-gen consoles. The representation of women in the upcoming game is a positive step in bringing parity between women's and men's sports. This is on the back of EA's announcement that former professional footballer Alex Scott will be the first female commentator in FIFA upon the release of FIFA 22.