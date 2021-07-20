Procedural road trip adventure Road 96 gets August release date

On Switch and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 20 July 2021

Road 96, the intriguing procedural road trip adventure from 11-11: Memories Retold developer Digixart, will be making its way to Switch and PC next month, on 16th August.

Unfolding during a long, hot summer in the mid-90s, Road 96 takes players on an ever-changing hitchhiking adventure across the authoritarian nation of Petria as they attempt to reach the border and start a new life.

Along the way, as Digixart explains, players will "meet incredible characters, and discover their intertwined stories and secrets... But every mile opens up a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world."

Road 96 - Release Date Trailer.

Indeed, Road 96's story - said to be inspired by the movies of Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho, and which plays out to an accompaniment of 90s hits - will assemble itself anew on each attempt to reach the border, with each play-through promising "action, exploration, contemplative melancholy, human encounters, and wacky situations".

Road 96 comes to PC and Switch on 16th August, and those curious to get a taste of its cross-country adventure can download a demo on Steam right now.

