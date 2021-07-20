Procedural road trip adventure Road 96 gets August release date

Road 96, the intriguing procedural road trip adventure from 11-11: Memories Retold developer Digixart, will be making its way to Switch and PC next month, on 16th August.

Unfolding during a long, hot summer in the mid-90s, Road 96 takes players on an ever-changing hitchhiking adventure across the authoritarian nation of Petria as they attempt to reach the border and start a new life.

Along the way, as Digixart explains, players will "meet incredible characters, and discover their intertwined stories and secrets... But every mile opens up a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world."

Road 96 - Release Date Trailer.

Indeed, Road 96's story - said to be inspired by the movies of Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho, and which plays out to an accompaniment of 90s hits - will assemble itself anew on each attempt to reach the border, with each play-through promising "action, exploration, contemplative melancholy, human encounters, and wacky situations".

Road 96 comes to PC and Switch on 16th August, and those curious to get a taste of its cross-country adventure can download a demo on Steam right now.