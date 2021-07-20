Fortnite announces Rainbow Royale event with free Pride cosmetics

Fortnite has announced Rainbow Royale, its first celebration of the game's LGBT+ community.

The game's item shop has unusually been filled with a selection of free items to celebrate, including four sprays, a wrap (a gun skin) and a rainbow emote.

Fortnite's battle royale island is set to feature a rainbow in its sky, while Fortnite Creative now features pride items to decorate maps with.

Finally, LGBT+ artists are currently being featured in-game on Fortnite's radio stations, which you can hear while driving vehicles.

"Everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus," Fortnite said in a blog post announcing the event.

Earlier today, Eurogamer reported on an eye-opening Fortnite leak which spilled some other upcoming surprises, including plans for an Ariana Grande concert and Stranger Things crossover.