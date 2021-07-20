Fortnite announces Rainbow Royale event with free Pride cosmetics

"Everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 20 July 2021

Fortnite has announced Rainbow Royale, its first celebration of the game's LGBT+ community.

The game's item shop has unusually been filled with a selection of free items to celebrate, including four sprays, a wrap (a gun skin) and a rainbow emote.

Fortnite's battle royale island is set to feature a rainbow in its sky, while Fortnite Creative now features pride items to decorate maps with.

Finally, LGBT+ artists are currently being featured in-game on Fortnite's radio stations, which you can hear while driving vehicles.

Earlier today, Eurogamer reported on an eye-opening Fortnite leak which spilled some other upcoming surprises, including plans for an Ariana Grande concert and Stranger Things crossover.

