District 9 director Neil Blomkamp is working on a video game

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 20 July 2021

Neill Blomkamp, best known for science fiction films District 9 and Elysium, is joining Gunzilla Games as chief visionary officer, supporting the studio in its development of its first game.

Speaking to IGN, Blomkamp described his role as "an egalitarian version of being a film director", using his skills from Hollywood to lead the "aesthetic of the game".

Gunzilla Games opened in November 2020 with $25m funding to "create a new generation of AAA shooters." It has an impressive and exhaustive list of talent that previously worked for the likes of Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, THQ, Crytek, and more. It has also hired author Richard K. Morgan who has written Altered Carbon, and Olivier Henriot who has written for games in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed, The Division, and Far Cry series.

While Blomkamp wouldn't reveal anything more about the upcoming game, he did say it wasn't inaccurate to say his role is similar to that of George R. R. Martin's part in the creation of FromSoftware role-playing game Elden Ring.

He also revealed his favourite genre of games is multiplayer shooters, which are "just pure fun". But more interestingly, he said that he also found Remedy's Control "highly fascinating" because of its cohesion between "pushing ray tracing and environmental destruction" and "incorporating [a] really interesting design language."

While nothing is yet confirmed, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a near-future sci-fi shooter in the works.

