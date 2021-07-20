Blinx and Microsoft Flight Simulator round out Xbox Game Pass in July

Last Stop! Crimson Skies! The Ascent!

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 20 July 2021

Blinx, the original Xbox's infamous time-travelling cat, joins Xbox Game Pass next week.

Celebrating 20 years of Xbox, Blinx: The Time Sweeper becomes available for subscribers on 26th July for cloud and console.

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, the enjoyable arcade air pilot game also for the original Xbox, joins Game Pass on the same date. And as previously announced, Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S arrives upon its launch on 27th July.

Before then, the Eurogamer recommended roguelite Atomicrops joins Game Pass for cloud, console and PC this Thursday, 22nd July, the same day as the similarly-recommended Raji: An Ancient Epic and Last Stop, the London-set Annapurna-published adventure developed by Virigina studio Variable State.

Four more games arrive on 29th July: high speed ball game Lethal League Blaze and the solo-developed Omno, which launches straight into Game Pass. Both are available for cloud, console and PC.

There's also dogfighting game Project Wingman for PC, if you haven't had enough flying games already, and finally The Ascent for cloud, console and PC.

Looking for something new today? JRPG love letter Cris Tales comes to cloud, console and PC, while Battlefield 5 becomes available on cloud.

14 more games become cloud-enabled on Xbox Game Pass from today, meaning more than 80 are now available to stream on Apple devices and Windows 10 PCs. New additions include: Cities: Skylines, Darkest Dungeon, Fable Anniversary, Fable 2, Fable 3, Fuzion Frenzy, Gonner2, Joy Ride Turbo, Outlast 2, Steep, The Bard's Tale ARPG, The Bard's Tale 4, The Bard's Tale Trilogy and The Wild at Heart.

And finally, three games leave Xbox Game Pass on 31st July: It Lurks Below, The Touryst and UnderMine.

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

