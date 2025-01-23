art of rally developer reveals cosy co-op off-roading experience over the hill

Funselektor, the developer behind art of rally, has revealed a co-op off-road exploration game titled: over the hill.

"Explore the world in the golden age of offroading. Drive iconic vehicles from the 60s to 80s by yourself or with friends through challenging trails and beautiful scenery," reads the official blurb.

Tow ropes may be required to get your fellow car enthusiasts out of a tight spot, if the announcement trailer (below) is anything to go by. It all looks a bit like a cosy take on a Top Gear challenges of old, obviously with a lot less yelling of "Poweeeer!" by the hosts, mixed with some Pacific Drive elements.

The game's biomes have all been inspired by real locations, and while they can be explored with your friends by your side, you can also take to the road (or track) on your own if you just fancy a quiet drive to clear your head. Weather will change around you as the sun sets and night comes, with the developer promising a "dynamic, immersive experience" on over the hill's release. There will also be hidden objectives and challenges dotted around, so something to keep an eye out for.

"After having developed several games about motorsport, we wanted to go off-track by offering players a vast world to lose themselves at a slower pace," said Funselektor founder Dune Casu.

"In a way, this game is similar to the experience I've had journeying across North America in my trusty camper van. There's something special about being in the wilderness in the middle of nowhere, from the peace, the sounds of nature and less distraction from the civilized world. I hope this game can really drive that feeling home."

If this all sounds like your thing, you can add over the hill to your wishlist on Steam.

Image credit: Funselektor

As for Funselektor's previous game art of rally, we called it a "blast" on its release in 2020.

"It's as graceful and poised as Michèle Mouton holding a Quattro S2 at an impossible angle, and as stylish as any driving game I've played. There might be more complex takes than art of rally on the discipline out there, but none of them is as quick to get to the appeal of off-roading as this," reads Eurogamer's art of rally review.