Arma 4 release date set for 2027

Should we all still be here in 2027, Arma 4 is set to launch then.

Bohemia Interactive announced the vague and far-off 2027 release window for Arma 4 today, during a 25th anniversary concert for the studio that featured music from its games.

This isn't the first we've heard of Arma 4, the inevitable next entry in Bohemia's hugely-popular military shooter series. Back in 2022, the studio debuted the standalone Arma Forger, a new platform for the series with an open-world sandbox, integrated modding tools and more.

At the time, Bohemia said Reforger was the "first milestone on the long road to Arma 4".

Arma 4 then... pic.twitter.com/ce19TfDOSg — Arma Platform (@ArmaPlatform) October 17, 2024

Arma 3, meanwhile, is now over a decade old. It originally launched on PC back in 2013. In the years since, it has continually been kept updated with new expansions. Arma 3 has also repeatedly made news headlines, as its realistic war footage has been accidentally - and purposefully - used to spread fake footage of real-world conflicts, much to Bohemia's chagrin.

By our reckoning, Arma 4 is the first game to be publicly given a 2027 launch window. I wonder what video game hardware we'll all be using then?