Argos issues "mass cancellation" of PS5 30th Anniversary Edition UK pre-orders, some customers say

Confusion has risen for PS5 30th Anniversary Edition customers who have been told their orders have been cancelled by Argos.

As shared by IGN's UK Deals account on X earlier today, some customers have received emails saying Argos was "very sorry to inform" them that the retailer was "unable to fulfil [their] PS5 30th Anniversary Edition pre-order".

To make the confusion worse, some customers who got in touch with Argos' customer support were told the emails had been sent "in error", with several receiving assurances from the retailer that their orders had "not been cancelled" and were still scheduled to be delivered at the end of November.

But at the same time, other customers were informed that "all cancellations are correct", with Argos apologising for "any inconvenience caused".

Reply from my Argos rep pic.twitter.com/DKR68ujZyC — Mat (@Matoh543) October 14, 2024

Whilst it's unclear how many customers have been affected, a Argos representative told one customer that "as this is a mass cancellation, it is taking time for some orders to update to cancelled. Refunds are being processed as we speak".

"The annoying thing is that we've missed the opportunity to buy elsewhere thinking our orders were confirmed," said one unhappy pre-orderer.

"Shouldn't have to preorder from multiple shops to stand a chance of getting something in case of cancellations."

Whilst Argos representatives are contacting affected customers on social media, there's been no wider public statement about the mass cancellations. We've reached out to Argos for a formal confirmation and more clarification on the situation.

