Arcane's story continues in this five-minute League of Legends animated cinematic

Arcane fans have a five-minute animated treat to enjoy today, in the shape of a new story cinematic released by League of Legends maker Riot Games.

The video is primarily designed to showcase Noxus, the setting for League of Legends' new season which begins tomorrow, and the home of prominent character Mel Medarda.

But the video is simultaneously also a continuation of Mel's storyline from Arcane itself, and seems to set up what we may see next in Arcane's upcoming Noxus-based continuation. And if you need further reason to watch, the cinematic was created in partnership with Fortiche, the talented French animation house behind Arcane. Here it is:

First off, we can tell this is absolutely set after Arcane's second season due to Mel's new golden tattoos she acquires during its storyline.

Here, we also get a proper look at LeBlanc, leader of the Black Rose group, who popped up within Arcane's second season but stayed largely disguised. She's seen here chatting with Vladimir, another League of Legends champion, about some unscrupulous-sounding plans for the Noxian empire.

Following the conclusion of Arcane, showrunner Christian Linke confirmed the series would be followed by three additional shows featuring other locations within the League of Legends world. The first, set in Noxus, began production a year ago - and today's cinematic almost feels like a first trailer for that. Other series will then feature the regions of Demacia and Ionia.

"We're really going wide, we're looking at every region and we really now have the ability to build a slate to tell many more stories - and continue some of them," Linke said previously.

If you haven't watched Arcane yet, it remains one of the best video game adaptations of all time and requires zero prior knowledge regarding League of Legends itself. Its first season is flawless, while its second was marred slightly from pacing issues due it cramming so many story threads in.