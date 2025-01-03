Apple Vision Pro £3500 headset reportedly no longer in production, as stock piles up

Apple has reportedly ceased production of its expensive £3500 Vision Pro headset, as unsold stock has piled up.

The detail comes from a report by The Information, initially published last year, that has now been more widely disseminated (thanks, Kotaku).

According to sources, Apple component manufacturers had supplied enough parts for at least 500k Vision Pro headsets by October 2024, but had only actually sold around 370k. This had left "tens of thousands of undelivered parts" still awaiting use.

Apple reportedly believes it has now manufactured enough components to meet the Vision Pro's overall expected lifetime sales, which are lower than expected.

These numbers roughly tally with a report published by the UK's Financial Times last summer, in which components suppliers claimed they expected to produce fewer than 400k units of the Vision Pro by the end of last year.

That same report claimed Apple had significantly scaled back its internal sales targets for the headset due to production difficulties, after previously expecting at least 1m sales in 2024.

Apple has reportedly struggled to easily produce the Vision Pro's two micro-OLED displays for each eye, as well as the device's outward facing lens.

The Vision Pro's cost - around 10 times that of Meta Quest VR headsets - has likely also been a factor, placing the device out of reach of many VR enthusiasts. And while Apple still reportedly has plans to follow the Vision Pro with further devices, the company is still to make its usage case clear.

Apple describes The Vision Pro as a "spatial computer" that "seamlessly blends digital content with your physical space" and navigate apps or media via voice commands, eye tracking, and hand tracking. Some "spatial games" are also supported, including What the Golf?, Game Room, and Super Fruit Ninja - you can see that in action above.

Eurogamer has contacted Apple for comment.