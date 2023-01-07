Apex Legends' Spellbound Control mode kicks off next week

Apex Legends' limited-time Control mode is making a comeback.

Spellbound - which is set to launch on 10th January and run until 24th - ushers in 9v9 battles which see you work with your fireteam to capture control points and thanks to infinite respawns, you can "keep the action going".

Control will be available to play at Barometer on Storm Point, Lava Siphon on World's Edge, and Hammond Labs on Olympus. Here's a taste of what's coming up:

Watch on YouTube Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event.

"Enchant your opponents in the Spellbound Collection Event," teases developer Respawn.

"Limited-time mode Control returns to the Apex Games: drop into 9 vs. 9 battles and team up to capture control points on the map, with infinite respawns keeping the action going. Unlock 24 entrancing limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Mirage and more.

"Unlock them all before the event ends, and you’ll automatically receive Seer’s new Heirloom, the Showstoppers!"

The event comes with 24 items, all of which are purchasable via Apex Coins/Crafting Metals or via Spellbound Event Apex Packs.

Players will be able to in-progress matches (right up until one team has a score of 625 or there is a 300-point difference between the teams), and if you do jump in, you'll spawn with purple armour and helmet, a full ratings tier, and skip the first spawn wave.

Developer Respawn has made other tweaks, too; you'll now get 150XP for completing a match, and if your team is losing by 62 points or more, you'll skip spawn waves. The team has also added a distance indicator on the MRB spawn in-world icon and included a Time Remaining indicator on the MRB spawn point map icon. You'll also find that Bloodhound clues left behind by a dead opponent have now been "cleaned up", and Bloodhound clues will only last 30 seconds now, not 90.

Battle Royale Apex Legends is free-to-play on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.