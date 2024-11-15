Apex Legends considering Fortnite-like monthly subscription service

Apex Legends developer Respawn is reportedly considering a monthly subscription service.

Whilst not formally announced, a recent survey sent out to Apex Legends fans asked if they would be interested in a "monthly subscription" to unlock in-game rewards for the free-to-play battle royale.

The questions suggest Respawn is considering a subscription similar to Epic Games' Fortnite Crew. Much like Apex Legends' recent survey, some Fortnite fans were initially polled on a potential subscription model, and a short while after, a £10 subscription was indeed launched.

Although we have no details as yet, Insider Gaming, which has seen the survey, suggests the subscription would include in-game currency, monthly rewards, and battle pass tiers. By comparison, the Fortnite Crew subscription includes access to the game's current Battle Pass (typically £8 every three months or so), an exclusive cosmetics pack, and a 1000 V-Bucks (£6.49/$8) stipend.

