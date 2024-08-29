Another Final Fantasy mobile game ends global service, this time the one with Ariana Grande

Square Enix has announced its free-to-play mobile game Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius will end global service on 30th October.

The game was released worldwide in 2016, following its Japanese launch in 2015. The Japanese version will remain in service.

Brave Exvius included cute pixel art and gacha mechanics along with turn-based battles, though was perhaps best known for including Ariana Grande as her third album's Dangerous Woman alter-ego.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Theme Song Announcement TrailerWatch on YouTube

"Thank you for playing Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius," reads a statement from the developers. "From the Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Development Team, we apologise for the difficult decision, but are sincerely grateful for the support we've received from our players.

"Since Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius's launch on June 30, 2016, we've strived to provide an incredible and enjoyable gaming experience for our players every day that could exceed the day before. However, we've come to the conclusion that it would be difficult to continue maintaining the app experience, and to therefore end the app service."

If you're hoping to play it one last time, note the sale of Lapis and Bundles ends today along with this announcement. In-game events are scheduled to be continually updated until the app breaks free on 30th October.

Once closed, all player accounts will be deleted. That's one less problem for Square Enix to deal with.

Here's Dangerous Ariana in action, she's so into you | Image credit: Square Enix

Brave Exvius was a collaboration between Square Enix and A-Lim (Brave Frontier), which referenced Final Fantasy games from across the series, as well as Kingdom Hearts and Secret of Mana.

The game's closure follows the likes of Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia and Final Fantasy 7 mobile battle royale The First Soldier last year. Fans could always switch positions to Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis for their gacha-based battling.

As per its latest financial report in August, Square Enix has seen a decline in mobile game sales "due to weak sales of existing titles", which is likely why Brave Exvius is being shut down.

Save your tears, though, as Final Fantasy 14 is reportedly coming to mobile.