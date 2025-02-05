Another Bloodborne fan-project gets the legal takedown treatment, sparking speculation an official remake is coming

The Bloodborne PSX demake fan-project from tech artist and engineer Lilith Walther has become the latest legal takedown victim.

The Bloodborne PSX demake, you may recall, took the PS4 classic back to its roots, with a PS1 makeover that yielded some rather excellent results. Our Ian gave it a go on release, delighting in the demake's ability to combine two of his favourite things - retro games and spanking werewolves (see below).

But, three years after it made its pixel perfect debut, the Bloodborne PSX demake project has been hit by a copyright claim by MarkScan Entertainment. This claim comes soon after a fellow Bloodborne fan project from modder Lance McDonald, which enabled Bloodborne to run at 60fps, was also hit with the legal take down notice hammer. Eurogamer has contacted Sony for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

But, why is Sony suddenly so interested in Bloodborne-related fan projects that have been around for, let's be honest, quite some time now? Well, McDonald has a "copium" theory that Sony could well be working on an official 60fps Bloodborne remake of its own, and the company doesn't want any fan-related projects getting in the way of Google searches and such when the time comes for an announcement.

"Like if they plan on trademarking 'Bloodborne 60fps' and 'Bloodborne remake' they need to actually clean up in order to actually file a trademark request. Right??" the noted modder mused on social media platform X.

Gosh, I may now have my hopes up again...

My copium theory is that Sony DMCAed the 60fps patch and the video about the Bloodborne demake so that when they announce a 60fps remake, google searching for “bloodborne 60fps” and “Bloodborne remake” won’t have collisions with our fan projects.



Let me cope. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 3, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Bloodborne will celebrate its 10th anniversary next month, which suddenly makes me feel old. In the time since, many have shared their hopes that Sony may give the game a remake, remaster, PC port or sequel of some description. After all, Sony has done all this for many of its other IPs, such as The Last of Us, Uncharted and God of War to name just three. However, Bloodborne has remained untouched.

Last month, former Sony Interactive Entertainment exec and PlayStation legend Shuhei Yoshida shared his thoughts on why Bloodborne hasn't had the same attention as other PlayStation releases. Speaking following his retirement from Sony after more than 30 years at the company, Yoshida said he thinks a key factor in Bloodborne's lack of a remaster or similar comes down to one quite simple thing - the game's creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is "so busy", it has just not been possible.

"Miyazaki-san really, really loved Bloodborne, what he created. So I think he is interested but he's so successful and he's so busy, so he cannot do it himself, and he doesn't want anyone else to touch it," Yoshida reasoned.

As for the demake's creator, Walther released a Bloodborne-inspired racer known as Nightmare Kart last year. This project initially had Bloodborne in its branding, but this was changed following a request from Sony.