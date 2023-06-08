If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase announced

Annapurna Interactive.
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

As one online game announcement livestream ends, so another is confirmed. Tonight, during Summer Games Fest 2023, indie megapublisher Annapurna Interactive revealed it had its own dedicated show on the way.

Set to be broadcast on 29th June at 8pm UK time (3pm Eastern, 12pm Pacific) this showcase will reveal what's next for the publisher of top indie games such as Outer Wilds and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Indeed, a sneaky teaser pointed to some of what we might expect, which you can watch below. The teaser concludes with a promise of "one of our biggest announcements yet".

Will we finally get a Stray release date for Xbox? A recent ratings board listing suggested so.

As ever, expect to hear about everything announced right here on Eurogamer.

Eurogamer.net Merch