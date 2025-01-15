Animal Crossing collaboration coming to Sea Life aquariums across the UK

Nintendo is collaborating with Sea Life UK to tour an interactive, live Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience.

The event will allow guests to "discover incredible marine life alongside some of the game's characters" as they explore the 'Sea Life Islands', meet Tom Nook and Isabelle, and collect character stamps.

There will also be a fossil dig to reveal the ancestors of marine life, as well as a search for Gulliver who washed up on the island's beaches.

Animal Cross: New Horizons merchandise will also be sold in aquarium stores.

It begins next month in Sea Life Manchester, before continuing in Sea Life Birmingham, Sea Life Brighton, Sea Life London, and Sea Life Chessington World of Adventures, with the following dates:

Sea Life Manchester: 8th Feb – 9th March 2025

Sea Life Birmingham: 12th April - 5th May 2025

Sea Life Brighton: 24th May - 15th June 2025

Sea Life London: 30th June - 27th July 2025

Sea Life Chessington World of Adventures: 1st – 31st August 2025

Sea Life UK is part of Merlin Entertainments, which also owns theme parks Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.

However, it appears other aquariums in the UK - including Scotland - aren't included.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has of course proven exceptionally popular since its release on Switch in 2020. By 2022 it had become the best-selling game ever in Japan.

A sequel is presumed for Nintendo's next console, Switch 2, though there's no official word.