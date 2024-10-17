Analogue's new console is a 4K N64 machine that uses original cartridges

Analogue has unveiled its next console, the Analogue 3D, that allows users to play original N64 cartridges in 4K.

The console follows Analogue's successful Analogue Pocket device that plays original Game Boy cartridges.

"Analogue 3D represents a milestone in video game preservation: it's not only the world's first reimagining of an N64 - but the world's first 100 percent-compatible recreation of an N64," reads the company's website.

"No more incompatibilities found in software emulation like input lag, graphic/audio inaccuracies, timing/frame rate issues and more. For the first time, you can re-experience the N64 exactly as it was meant to be, without compromise."

In addition, the console is region free, includes both bluetooth and wi-fi, and features four original-style controller ports.

Further, Analogue has created a new wireless controller with 8BitDo, though its modern design loses the iconic three prongs of Nintendo's original. It's sold separately for $39.99.

Introducing Analogue 3D. A reimagining of the N64.



In 4K resolution. Perhaps the greatest multiplayer system of all time. Analogue 3D is the worlds first 100% compatible with every original N64 game ever made. Region Free. Bluetooth LE. Dual-band Wifi. Four original-style… pic.twitter.com/7WM3ByIU6C — Analogue (@analogue) October 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The console itself comes in black or white and is available for $249.99 (about £192). Pre-orders will open on 21st October directly from the Analogue store, with shipping expected in the first quarter of 2025 (according to ArsTechnica).

On the product website, Analogue details the "unmistakable essence" of CRT to the look and feel of N64 games. As such, the console features original display modes to meticulously reproduce CRT displays. "Capturing the warmth, depth, and texture in every frame. The soft glow of phosphor and vibrant colours unite with immersive scanlines and shadow masks. This isn't just upscaling - it's an unprecedented transformation."

It certainly looks like a beautiful machine - especially if the Analogue Pocket is anything to go by. Of course, if you own a Nintendo Switch, you can play plenty of N64 games if you have a Switch Online Expansion Pack membership.

Still, the Analogue 3D uses original cartridges, meaning the whole catalogue of games will be playable beyond the obvious Mario and Zelda favourites.