An Accomplished Trainer quest steps and best Choose Path choice between Amp It Up and Keep It Lowkey in Pokémon Go

An Accomplished Trainer is a branching Special Research quest released during the Wild Area 2024: Global event in Pokémon Go.

You can only unlock An Accomplished Trainer if you've purchased a Wild Area 2024 ticket for Pokémon Go and, during it, you'll be asked to pick between two paths - Amp It Up and Keep It Lowkey. The Amp It Up path is themed around Electric Pokémon, while Keep It Lowkey focuses upon Poison-types. This choice will determine a number of the challenges, rewards and bonuses you'll receive throughout, and after, the quest. For this reason, it's a good idea to know the best An Accomplished Trainer Choose Path choice for you before starting the quest.

Below you'll find all of the An Accomplished Trainer quest steps in Pokémon Go, along with the Amp It Up and Keep It Lowkey Path bonuses, rewards and quest steps to help you complete this Wild Area 2024 quest.

On this page:

An Accomplished Trainer quest steps in Pokémon Go An Accomplished Trainer is the Special Research exclusive to players who purchased a Wild Area 2024: Global ticket in Pokémon Go. Debuting on Saturday 23rd November, you must play Pokémon Go at least once between the event hours of 10am to 6:15pm (local time) on either that day or Sunday 24th November to unlock it. If the quest doesn't automatically unlock, then try closing and reopening the game as this should force it to appear. Thanks to being a Special Research, An Accomplished Trainer has no deadline so you're free to complete it whenever you like. Yet, we do recommend completing it during Wild Area 2024: Global for doing so will unlock an additional set of bonuses running between Monday 25th November to Friday 29th November. An Accomplished Trainer is also a branching quest, asking you to pick between two paths - Amp It Up (Electric themed) and Keep It Lowkey (Poison themed) - after completing the first quest step. You can not change your path choice, so it's a good idea to take a look at the bonuses each path choice will grant you access to before making your mind. We've listed these bonuses below and included a section covering the best Choose Path choice to assist your decision making. Below you'll find all of the An Accomplished Trainer quest steps which occur before you choose a path. Be warned - spoilers lie ahead. 'An Accomplished Trainer' Step 1 of 6 Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - 2 Incense

Use an Incense - 20 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon - 1 Lucky Egg Rewards: 1000 XP, 1 Star Piece and a Dynamax Excadrill encounter.

'Amp It Up' path quests steps in An Accomplish Trainer Here are all of the challenges and rewards for the 'Amp It Up' path through the An Accomplished Trainer quest released as part of Wild Area 2024: Global. This path is themed around Electric-type Pokémon and this fact is reflected in the challenges you'll face. Be warned - this section does contain spoilers! 'Amp It Up' Step 2 of 6 Catch 10 Electric-type Pokémon - 3 Razz Berries

Explore 1km - 1000 Stardust

Take snapshots of 3 different wild Electric-type Pokémon - 10 Great Balls Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 1 Poffin and 1 Lucky Egg. 'Amp It Up' Step 3 of 6 Catch 4 Electric-type Pokémon with Nice Throws - 3 Pinap Berries

Earn a Candy exploring with an Electric-type as your buddy - 10 Ultra Balls

Earn 3 hearts with an Electric-type buddy - 1 Fast TM Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 3 Nanab Berries and 3 Rare Candies. 'Amp It Up' Step 4 of 6 Catch 10 different species of Electric-type Pokémon - 1000 XP

Power up Electric-type Pokémon 6 times - 1 Lure Module

Evolve 3 Electric-type Pokémon - 1 Charged TM Rewards: 2 Premium Battle Passes, 25 Geodude Candy and a Golem encounter. Amped Form Toxtricity. 'Amp It Up' Step 5 of 6 Power up Ground-type Pokémon 3 times - 3 Hyper Potions

Use 2 supereffective Charged Attacks - 3 Max Revives

Battle in 2 raids - 1000 Stardust Rewards: 1000 XP, 2 Super Incubators and 3 Toxel Candy. 'Amp It Up' Step 6 of 6 Hatch 2 eggs - 2 Lure Modules

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms - Pop Star Pikachu encounter

Complete 5 Field Research Tasks - 1000 XP Rewards: Go Wild Area 2024 Pose, Electric Expert Medal and Dynamax Toxtricity Amped Form encounter.

Amp It Up and Keep It Lowkey path bonuses for An Accomplished Trainer quest Before we take a look at which path choice for An Accomplished Trainer is best for you, let's run through the bonuses each path offers in Pokémon Go. While these bonuses are quite similar, the differences can be found in the details. Each path will reward you with a costume Pikachu encounter, for example, but the exact costume you receive is decided by the path you choose. There's also a second set of bonuses running from Monday 25th November to Friday 29th November, but you'll only gain access to them by completing the quest. At the time of writing, we don't know whether you need to complete An Accomplished Trainer during the Wild Area 2024: Global weekend to access these bonuses or simply have to do it before Friday 29th November. With that out of the way, here are the Amp It Up (Electric themed) and Keep It Lowkey (Poison themed) path bonuses: Amp It Up Path bonuses for An Accomplished Trainer quest Pop Star Pikachu encounter.

Dynamax Toxtricity Amped Form encounter.

Electric Expert medal - earned after completing the quest. If you complete the quest, you'll earn the following bonuses between Monday 25th November to Friday 29th November: Daily Timed Research focused on Electric-type Pokémon, with rewards including a Lucky Egg, Stardust and Rare Candy.

This Timed Research will expire at 8pm (local time), so you must complete it and collect the rewards before this time to ensure you've earned them.

Double damage for Electric-type Pokémon in raids, Gyms and Max Battles.

Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more often. Image credit: Niantic Keep It Lowkey Path bonuses for An Accomplished Trainer quest Rock Star Pikachu encounter.

Dynamax Toxtricity Low Key Form encounter.

Poison Pro medal - earned after completing the quest. By completing An Accomplished Trainer, you'll earn the following bonuses between Monday 25th November to Friday 29th November: Daily Timed Research focused around Poison-type Pokémon, with rewards including a Lucky Egg, Stardust and Rare Candy.

This Timed Research will expire at 8pm (local time), so you must complete it and collect the rewards before this time to ensure you've earned them.

Double damage for Poison-type Pokémon in raids, Gyms and Max Battles.

Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more often.

Amp It Up or Keep It Lowkey: Best Choose Path choice for An Accomplished Trainer quest When it comes to which is the best Choose Path choice for you between Amp It Up or Keep It Lowkey in An Accomplished Trainer, the answer is subjective to you. Sorry about that, but, in my defence, there's a number of factors you can use to narrow down your decision. Remember - Amp It Up is themed around Electric-types, while Keep It Lowkey focuses on Poison-types. Firstly, there's which Dynamax Toxtricity Form you prefer - the Amp It Up Path lets you catch the Amped Form, while the Keep It Lowkey Path offers up the Low Key. Sadly, unlike the mainline Pokémon game, Amped and Low Key Toxtricity are essentially the same Pokémon. They have the same stats and moveset, so the only difference between them is a cosmetic one. Due to this, you can simply decide which one you think is cooler and make your path decision based around that. Image credit: Niantic It is worth getting the Dynamax Toxtricity you do actually want, because, at the time of writing, the only way to obtain one is by defeating them in a Max Battle during Wild Area 2024: Global. Due to the 'Only Dynamax / Gigantamax Pokémon allowed' and 'No Remote Raid Passes' rules, this may be quite tricky if you don't have any friends who play Pokémon Go. If you simply want to add both Toxtricity Forms to your Pokédex, then you can defeat the missing form in a regular four-star raid. (Though keep in mind it won't be able to Dynamax.) These raids can be joined remotely and you can easily do so through the use of apps like Poke Genie. We also have a Toxtricity counters and weaknesses page to help you plan your team. Remember - you do not earn a Gigantamax Toxtricity from this quest. The reward is a Dynamax Toxtricity encounter only. Gigantamax Toxtricity can not be obtained in this Special Research quest. Image credit: Niantic You could also base your path choice decision on which costume Pikachu encounter you'll receive - Pop Star Pikachu or Rock Star Pikachu. Both of these forms were originally released for Go Fest 2021, but players could only obtain one of them thanks to a decision made during that event's own branching quest. Neither musically inclined Pikachu has been available since then, making Wild Area 2024: Global their first appearance in over three years. Thanks to this, An Accomplished Trainer is perfect both for longtime players whose collection might be missing one of these costume Pikachus and newcomers. Pop Star Pikachu is earned by following the Amp It Up Path, while Rock Star Pikachu requires taking the Keep It Lowkey Path. As the name suggests, both take inspiration from a musical genre and subculture; Pop Star Pikachu resembling a J-Pop idol, while Rock Star having a more punk-based look. Though don't worry about being locked in with your choice as you'll be able to earn additional encounters with both Pikachus by completing Collection Challenges and taking Go Snapshots during the Wild Area 2024: Global event. Your An Accomplished Trainer path choice simply guarantees an encounter with your preferred costume Pikachu. It might even be shiny… Image credit: Niantic Finally, you could simply pick the type you like best - Electric or Poison. Since the path choice determines which elemental type the Special Research quest focuses on, it could be a good way to earn progress on a catch medal you haven't obtained Platinum level on yet too. Even if you have, you'll receive a medal themed around your chosen type upon the quest's completion. Personally, I've selected the Keep It Lowkey path as I'm missing a Rock Star Pikachu from my costume Pokémon collection and want to ensure I have one before Wild Area comes to a close. (Who knows when it will be returning…) I also prefer the more relaxed vibe of Low Key Toxtricity and it feels like a fitting choice since I always like to include a strong Poison-type in my mainline Pokémon game teams.