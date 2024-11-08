Amplitude to focus on in-development projects as it splits from Sega

Amplitude Studios has reestablished itself as an independent studio after management bought back the studio from Sega.

Sega says the sale follows a "period of close consultation" between Amplitude and Sega management and "concludes the structural reforms that have been taking place in Sega's European business". The publisher previously canned its plans to launch live-service shooter Hyenas, with job losses at UK studio Creative Assembly as a result.

Sega acquired Amplitude in 2016. It has released Endless Space 2, Humankind, and Endless Dungeon over that time.

"The decision to part ways follows a period of close consultation between Sega Europe and Amplitude. As an independent studio once more, Amplitude will focus on its in-development projects and growing its own franchises, while Sega will continue to advance its strong and diverse stable of Japanese and Western IP.

"While Amplitude is no longer a part of the Sega family of studios, the two entities will continue to work together on the smooth transition of services and operations, ensuring minimum disruption for Amplitude employees and continuity of service for players of Amplitude games," Sega concluded.

"Amplitude is backed by strong, meaningful franchises, and our team is committed to creating the best games possible," said Romain de Waubert de Genlis, studio director.

"This decision allows us to be more agile in our approach while continuing to shape the vision that we've had from the beginning, empowering us to push boundaries and be closer than ever to our community."

