Among Us 3D announced, demo out next week

Among Us developer Innersloth has announced Among Us 3D for PC, with a Steam Next Fest demo set to debut next week.

This 3D, first-person version of the game isn't brand new, however. Virtual reality headset fans will notice this is very much Among Us VR without the VR.

Indeed, Among Us 3D features crossplay with Among Us VR (though not, unsurprisingly, with the original 2D game). Essentially, this new version of the VR version allows a much wider 'flatscreen' PC audience to join in.

Otherwise, this is the Among Us you know and have probably played before, now with an additional dimension. The game caters for between four and 10 players, and of course lets you customise your bean with hats.

A new Stardust currency will be introduced to let you acquire more cosmetic items for your bean. Post-launch, the game will add new modes, tasks, collaborations, and additional limited time events. As well as more hats.

There's no full release date for Among Us 3D yet, and no word of it appearing outside of PC at all. Still, if you're interested, and if you're a Steam user, you should probably keep an eye on the game's Steam page for when its demo arrives as part of Steam Next Fest in just a couple of days.