Ambitious Fallout: Nuevo Mexico mod cancelled to prioritise developer's mental health and "face reality"

The modder behind Fallout: Nuevo Mexico has cancelled the project to prioritise their mental health and "face reality".

Following in the footsteps of Fallout: London, Fallout: Nuevo Mexico was intended to be a rework of Fallout: New Vegas into an all-new game set in Mexico City.

However, a statement from modder Zapshock on the mod's Discord server (thanks TheGamer) confirmed the project has been cancelled. "This project has been my passion, my obsession, and a huge part of my life for years," wrote Zapshock. "I've poured thousands of hours into it, late nights, early mornings, and everything in between."

They continued: "But as much as I love this project, I need to prioritise my mental health and face reality. The team is small (less than four), the workload enormous, and the costs ahead, both financial and personal, are too great. Continuing forward simply isn't sustainable for me and everyone involved, including voice actors."

Zapshock described the decision as "painful" but "necessary" and thanked the community for supporting the project until now.

Image credit: Zapshock

A trailer for the ambitious project was released last October (above), which revealed the scope of this new wasteland. The ruined Mexico City would have formed a battleground for multiple factions and would include areas like "the decaying colonia of Chapultepec" and "the submerged canals of Xochimilco".

Comparisons were quickly made with Fallout: London, a similarly-sized mod released for free on GOG last year. It became the "fastest-redeemed" game on the platform.

That project, though, wasn't without its problems, launching as it did in a shaky condition with performance issues.

Could Bethesda itself ever release a Fallout game outside of America? Not according to Todd Howard.

"Part of the Fallout schtick is on the Americana naïveté," he said in an interview last year after the success of the Fallout TV show. "For us right now it's ok to acknowledge some of those other areas but our plans are to predominantly keep it in the US."