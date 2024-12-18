Amazon's game-inspired Secret Level anthology renewed for second season

Secret Level is set to return for a second season, following its debut on Amazon last week.

The animated anthology is inspired by video games, with episodes dedicated to the likes of Unreal Tournament, Pac-Man, and Dungeons and Dragons.

Details of the second season are under wraps, Variety reported, though Secret Level is the most-watched animated series debut of all time on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform.

Exact viewership numbers have not been released, though Luminate estimates the series was watched for 155.3m minutes in the US during its first week - that's around 1.4m views as per its 109-minute runtime.

The series covers gaming past, present and future, from the iconic Mega Man to Amazon's MMORPG New World, to forthcoming space opera Exodus.

It's perhaps become best known for its Concord episode, which follows Sony's decision to shut down the online shooter.

"I don't feel bad that it's a part of the show," series creator Tim Miller told Rolling Stone, "because I think it's an episode that turned out really well, and you can kind of see the potential of this world and the characters. If it's the remaining vestige of that product, I hope the developers feel that it's in some way worthy, just a little bit, of the blood, sweat, and tears they put into it."

Miller also directed the first Deadpool movie and the Netflix animated anthology Love, Death & Robots.

