Amazon spring sale 2022: the best deals we've spotted so far

The Amazon Spring Sale has landed and there's thousands of bargains to be had on a huge range of products. This includes a fantastic selection of gaming deals we found nestled between the Shark hoover and air fryer offers. We thought we'd share them here and help you get straight to the good stuff.

From PC gaming accesories deals including headsets, keyboards and mice from the likes of Razer, Corsair and Logitech, to discounts on SSDs and hard drives from Western Digital, Samsung and Crucial, there's plenty of affordable offers to suit all kinds of budgets. You can land big discounts on gaming monitors and laptops, as well as cheap 4K TVs from LG and Samsung. There's also a small pool of Xbox, PS5 and Nintendo Switch games and accessories deals including Biomutant on PS4 for just £12.74.

The Amazon Spring Sale started on 1st April 2022 and runs through to 13th April 2022. We expect the online retail giant will add new deals throughout the promotion and we'll be keeping track of the best offers right here.

Best Amazon Spring Sale headset deals

You can find savings of up to £90 on select gaming headsets from some of the most popular gaming brands such as Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries and TurtleBeach. Some of the best deals include the wireless Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, which is now half price, and the wired Logitech G432, which is down to just 30 quid.

Best Amazon Spring Sale keyboard deals

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, there's a good selection of wired mechanical options up for grabs in the Amazon Spring Sale. This includes £40 off the Digital Foundry-recommended SteelSeries Apex Pro and 48 per cent off the budget-friendly Logitech G213.

Best Amazon spring sale mice deals

You can nab the Razer Viper Mini for just £20.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale - great for those with smaller hands. Another Digital Foundry recommended product is the Razer Basilisk V3. Will Judd dubbed it 'Razer's answer to the crowd-favourite Logitech G502 Hero' and also crowned it the 'most comfortable gaming mouse'. It's currently on offer for just £38.99, saving you a handy £31.

Best Amazon Spring Sale SSD deals

Whether you're after a PS5 compatible internal solid state drive with heatsink, or you fancy treating yourself to a portable SSD, you can find plenty of storage options in the sale. We've also highlighted a couple of external hard drives that are worth checking out, including the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for £108.99, and the WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive that gives you a gigantic 12TB of storage.

Best Amazon Spring Sale MicroSD card deals

There's not a great deal of SD cards that are worth mentioning right now, but we thought we'd highlight the best value for money options below.

Best Amazon Spring Sale TV deals

If you're planning on gaming and watching movies over the Easter bank holiday weekend, you can land deals on these LG Nanocell and Samsung QLED TVs in the Amazon Spring Sale. While they're not the lustworthy LG C1, they still offer a pretty decent gaming and cinemeatic experience for a wallet-friendly price.

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming monitor deals

Amazon has knocked a massive £210 off the 27 inch curved BenQ Mobiuz EX2710R and £120 off the LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B. Both monitors boast a fast 1ms response time, high refresh rate and 2560x1440 QHD resolution.

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming laptop deals

So far, we've only found a couple of gaming laptops we felt were worth highlighting however we'll be sure to include additional macines if Amazon adds any more to the sale.

Best Amazon Spring Sale PS5 deals

Best Amazon Spring Sale Xbox deals

Best Amazon Spring Sale Nintendo Switch deals

More of the best Amazon Spring Sale deals worth a mention

That's all the Amazon Spring Sale deals we have for now! We hope you've managed to pick up a bargain! If you're interested in finding more console related deals, you can check out our best PS5 deals, best Xbox deals and best Nintendo Switch deals guides. For any more gaming, tech or other cool products on sale, head on over and follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page.