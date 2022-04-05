Amazon spring sale 2022: the best deals we've spotted so far

Amazon spring sale 2022: the best deals we've spotted so farScore huge savings on gaming accessories, monitors, storage and much more.
The Amazon Spring Sale has landed and there's thousands of bargains to be had on a huge range of products. This includes a fantastic selection of gaming deals we found nestled between the Shark hoover and air fryer offers. We thought we'd share them here and help you get straight to the good stuff.
From PC gaming accesories deals including headsets, keyboards and mice from the likes of Razer, Corsair and Logitech, to discounts on SSDs and hard drives from Western Digital, Samsung and Crucial, there's plenty of affordable offers to suit all kinds of budgets. You can land big discounts on gaming monitors and laptops, as well as cheap 4K TVs from LG and Samsung. There's also a small pool of Xbox, PS5 and Nintendo Switch games and accessories deals including Biomutant on PS4 for just £12.74.
The Amazon Spring Sale started on 1st April 2022 and runs through to 13th April 2022. We expect the online retail giant will add new deals throughout the promotion and we'll be keeping track of the best offers right here.
Best Amazon Spring Sale headset deals
You can find savings of up to £90 on select gaming headsets from some of the most popular gaming brands such as Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries and TurtleBeach. Some of the best deals include the wireless Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, which is now half price, and the wired Logitech G432, which is down to just 30 quid.
- HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset - £63.99 (was £74.99)
- Logitech G432 -Wired £29.99 (was £69.99)
- Logitech G PRO X -Wired- £57.40 (was £109.99)
- Razer Blackshark V2 Pro - Wireless- £89.99 (was £179.99)
- Razer BlackShark V2 - Wired- £65.99 (was £99.99)
- Razer Barracuda X- Wired - £59.99 (was £99.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro - £119.99 (was £179.99)
Best Amazon Spring Sale keyboard deals
If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, there's a good selection of wired mechanical options up for grabs in the Amazon Spring Sale. This includes £40 off the Digital Foundry-recommended SteelSeries Apex Pro and 48 per cent off the budget-friendly Logitech G213.
- Razer Ornata V2- £54.99 (was £99.99)
- Logitech G213- £31.49 (was £59.99)
- Razer Huntsman Mini - £126.99 (was £229.99)
- G-LAB Combo wired keyboard and mouse pack - £18.89 with extra 10% off voucher applied
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core - £82.99 (was £99.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless- £126.99 (was £229.99)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro- £159.99 (was £199.99)
- SteelSeries Apex 7-£124.99 (was £169.99)
Best Amazon spring sale mice deals
You can nab the Razer Viper Mini for just £20.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale - great for those with smaller hands. Another Digital Foundry recommended product is the Razer Basilisk V3. Will Judd dubbed it 'Razer's answer to the crowd-favourite Logitech G502 Hero' and also crowned it the 'most comfortable gaming mouse'. It's currently on offer for just £38.99, saving you a handy £31.
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - Wireless- £66.99 (was £129.99)
- Razer Basilisk V3 - Wired - £38.99 (was £69.99)
- Razer Viper Mini - Wired- £20.99 (was £39.99)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - Wireless -£32.99 (was £59.99)
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless-£57.99 (was £129.99)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless- £58.99 (was £129.99)
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Wired- £14.99 (was £34.99)
- Corsair M55 Pro- £20.99 (was £34.99)
- SteelSeries Rival 650 £79.99 (was £119.99)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless £89.99 (was £114.34)
Best Amazon Spring Sale SSD deals
Whether you're after a PS5 compatible internal solid state drive with heatsink, or you fancy treating yourself to a portable SSD, you can find plenty of storage options in the sale. We've also highlighted a couple of external hard drives that are worth checking out, including the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for £108.99, and the WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive that gives you a gigantic 12TB of storage.
- WD_BLACK SN850 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe Gaming SSD with Heatsink - £139.99 (was £257.99)
- 2TB Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD- £249.99 (was £362.79)
- 1TB Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD-£135.49 (was £193.79)
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD- £230.77 (was £264.81)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD Mettallic Red 1 TB- £86.99 (was £118.99)
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable NVMe SSD - £199.99
- Western Digital 5 TB My Passport Ultra - £108.99 (was £146.99)
- WD 12 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - £184.99 (was £251.99)
Best Amazon Spring Sale MicroSD card deals
There's not a great deal of SD cards that are worth mentioning right now, but we thought we'd highlight the best value for money options below.
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC memory card - £14.99 (was £19.99)
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC Memory Card - £26.99 (was £48.99)
Best Amazon Spring Sale TV deals
If you're planning on gaming and watching movies over the Easter bank holiday weekend, you can land deals on these LG Nanocell and Samsung QLED TVs in the Amazon Spring Sale. While they're not the lustworthy LG C1, they still offer a pretty decent gaming and cinemeatic experience for a wallet-friendly price.
- LG 55NANO886PB 55" 4K Ultra HD HDR NanoCell Smart TV- £559 (was £799)
- LG 65NANO886PB 65" 4K Ultra HD HDR NanoCell Smart TV- £779 (was £878)
- Samsung 55 Inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV - £699 (was £999)
- Samsung QE50QN90AATXXU 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV- £779 (was £1,199)
Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming monitor deals
Amazon has knocked a massive £210 off the 27 inch curved BenQ Mobiuz EX2710R and £120 off the LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B. Both monitors boast a fast 1ms response time, high refresh rate and 2560x1440 QHD resolution.
- ASUS VG279Q 27 inch- £189 (was £279)
- MSI Optix G27CQ4 Curved Gaming Monitor- £229 (was £329)
- LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B 27 inch- £304.99 (was £439.99)
- BenQ Mobiuz EX2710R Curved 27 inch- £299.99 (was £419.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix XG27WQ 27 inch - £349 (was £469)
Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming laptop deals
So far, we've only found a couple of gaming laptops we felt were worth highlighting however we'll be sure to include additional macines if Amazon adds any more to the sale.
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 with Headset, Mouse and Mouse Pad - £699 (was £849)
- Razer Blade 14- £2,599.90 (was £2,799.99)
Best Amazon Spring Sale PS5 deals
- Hades on PS5 - £14.99
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS5- £29.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PS5- £15.99
- WWE 2K22 on PS5- £47.99 (was £67.99)
- Biomutant on PS4 - £12.71
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on PS4- £28.85
- Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 - £12.99
- Just Dance 2022 on PS4- £24.99
- Riders Republic Limited Edition on PS4 - £24.99
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals - £179.99 (was £299)
Best Amazon Spring Sale Xbox deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals- £179.99 (was £299)
- Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 x Rechargeable Battery Packs- £17.99
Best Amazon Spring Sale Nintendo Switch deals
- Just Dance 2022 - £24.99
- Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection- £31.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising- £17
More of the best Amazon Spring Sale deals worth a mention
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones Mystic Black - £69 (was £179)
- Duracell Plus AA Alkaline Batteries (Pack of 24)- £11.49 (was £19.99)
- Google Wifi - Mesh Wifi System, pack of 3- £139.99 (was £189.99)
- Trust Gaming Desk- £139.99 (was £204.06)
- Anker Power Bank, PowerCore 26800mAh- £40.99 (was £49.99)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II- £119.99 (was £199.95)
That's all the Amazon Spring Sale deals we have for now! We hope you've managed to pick up a bargain! If you're interested in finding more console related deals, you can check out our best PS5 deals, best Xbox deals and best Nintendo Switch deals guides. For any more gaming, tech or other cool products on sale, head on over and follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page.
