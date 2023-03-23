Amazon Spring Sale 2023: here's what to expect

The Amazon Spring Sale has been announced. It will launch at 6pm on Monday, 27th March 2023 and end at midnight on Wednesday, 29th March. The giant three-day sale is the pefect opportunity to snap up gaming and tech deals ahead of Prime Day 2023 and there will be lots of exciting offers to suit all kinds of budgets. You also don't need to be a Prime member to access these deals!

The Amazon Spring Sale will see discounts of up to 40 per cent off gaming products, and up to 35 per cent off electronics, smartphones, and tons more items. You can expect to find savings on storage like memory cards and SSDs from Western Digital, Samsung and Crucial, along with PC gaming accesories deals including headsets, keyboards and mice from the likes of Razer, Corsair and Logitech. You'll also be able to find discounts on gaming monitors, laptops, and cheap 4K TVs. The online retail giant may even throw in some Nintendo Switch OLED bundles!

In the meantime, check out the deals we spotted last year below, as it could be a good reference for what to expect in this year's Amazon Spring Sale.

Best Amazon Spring Sale SSD deals

Whether you're after a PS5 compatible internal solid state drive with heatsink, or you fancy treating yourself to a portable SSD, we expect there will be plenty of storage options in the sale. Below are some of the deals that were included in last year's sale, including the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for £108.99, and the WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive that gives you a gigantic 12TB of storage.

Best Amazon Spring Sale MicroSD card deals

There's weren't a great deal of SD cards on sale last year, but we will be keeping an eye out for more in this year's sale. Below were some of the best micro SD card deals in last year's sale.

Best Amazon Spring Sale PS5 deals

While we don't expect to see any major discounts on PS5 consoles, we may be treated to some money off PS5 games and accessories. Take a look at what was up for grabs last year.

Best Amazon Spring Sale Xbox deals

Xbox deals were scarce in last year's Amazon Spring Sale, however, there may be some price drops on Xbox games and accessories - maybe even a discount on the Xbox Series S. Selected Xbox controllers recently dropped to £40, so hopefully there will be more where that came from!

Best Amazon Spring Sale Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console stock was pretty unstable for the first half of last year, so we didn't see many Nintendo Switch deals during the event. We're hoping to see there will be more consoles and Switch games on sale this year.

Best Amazon Spring Sale headset deals

Last year, you could find savings of up to £90 on select gaming headsets from some of the most popular gaming brands such as Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries and TurtleBeach. Some of the best deals included the wireless Razer Blackshark V2 Pro for half price, and the wired Logitech G432 that was down to just 30 quid.

Best Amazon Spring Sale keyboard deals

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, we expect there will be a good selection up for grabs in the Amazon Spring Sale. Last year, customers were treated to £40 off the Digital Foundry-recommended SteelSeries Apex Pro and 48 per cent off the budget-friendly Logitech G213.

Best Amazon spring sale mice deals

Gaming mice deals are usually up for grabs through most of the year, but if you are thinking of sprucing up your set-up, you shouldn't give the Amazon Spring Sale a miss. Last yeat, you could nab the Razer Viper Mini for just £20.99. Another Digital Foundry recommended product on sale was the Razer Basilisk V3, which was on offer for just £38.99, saving you a handy £31.

Best Amazon Spring Sale TV deals

If you're planning on gaming and watching movies over the Easter bank holiday weekend, you can land probably land a great deal in the Amazon Spring Sale. Last year the online retail giant offered big discounts on these LG Nanocell and Samsung QLED TVs.

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming monitor deals

Gaming monitor deals are definitely worth looking out for in the Amazon Spring Sale. Last year, Amazon knocked a massive £210 off the 27 inch curved BenQ Mobiuz EX2710R and £120 off the LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B. Both monitors boast a fast 1ms response time, high refresh rate and 2560x1440 QHD resolution.

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptop deals were not as abundant, but there were still some notable mentions from last year's sale. We'll be keeping a closer eye on any new deals that pop in this year's sale.

More of the best Amazon Spring Sale deals worth a mention

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale kicks on Monday, 27th March 2023 at 6pm and will run up until midnight on Wednesday, 29th March.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale is a three-day shopping event offering discounts on thousands of products across a wide range of categories.

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals to look out for

The online retail giant will reduce their prices on thousands of products and you will be able to find all kinds of deals from top brands, including Samsung, Apple, and many more.

There will be discounts of up to 40 per cent on gaming products, and up to 35 per cent off electronics and smartphones

Amazon Spring Sale tips to find the best deals

We here at Jelly Deals will be hunting down all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals and highlighting them in this guide. We will also be running a live blog so that you can keep up to date with all the latest Amazon Spring Sale deals.

You should also keep an eye on our Deals hub and Twitter page for even more news on the best discounts that are up for grabs.

We also recommend you do your research on what you might like to buy, and add your desired items to your wishlist so that you're ready to snap up those bargains.

What other Amazon promotions are happening right now?

There is up to 10 per cent off selected products over at Amazon Warehouse at the moment, where you can land savings on PC hardware, storage, electronics and much more.