Amazon slashes price of Meta Quest 3 VR headsets after Quest 3S reveal

If you're thinking about diving into VR, now's the perfect time. The Meta Quest 3, one of the top VR headsets on the market, is currently enjoying a hefty discount across major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. You can grab it for just £409.99 for the 128GB version, or £469 for 512GB in the UK. In the US, the 512GB version is also down $499 at Amazon, a significant $150 off its original price.

This price drop also follows the recent unveiling of the Meta Quest 3S, a more affordable variant that trims back on specs but makes VR more accessible for newcomers.

Announced at Meta Connect, the Quest 3S offers an entry point to VR at a lower price point—£289.99 / $299.99 for the 128GB model and £379.99 / $399.99 for the 256GB version, making it around £200 / $200 cheaper than the Quest 3.

With each purchase of the Quest 3 or Quest 3S coming bundled with Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month Meta Quest+ trial until April 30 next year, both are fantastic value right now. Pre-orders are live now for the Quest 3S, with the headset set to launch on October 15.

Quest 3 vs. Quest 3S: Key Comparisons

Similarities:

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor

Touch Plus controllers

120Hz refresh rate

Mixed reality passthrough (same cameras, different layout)

Differences:

Resolution: Quest 3 (2064×2208) vs. Quest 3S (1832×1920)

Lenses: Quest 3 features pancake lenses, while Quest 3S uses Fresnel

Field of View: Quest 3 (104°/96°) vs. Quest 3S (96°/90°)

Storage: Quest 3 offers up to 512GB; Quest 3S maxes out at 256GB

Battery life: Quest 3S boasts a slightly longer battery life (2.5hrs vs. 2.2hrs)

Batman: Arkham Shadow - The VR Arkham Experience

Batman: Arkham Shadow marks a canonical return to the Arkhamverse, set between the events of Arkham Oranges and Arkham Asylum.

Eurogamer's Tom Phillips recently played Batman: Arkham Shadow and came away impressed, saying it "undoubtedly leans into the possibilities of VR and replicates Rocksteady's original work well."

Familiar faces like Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, and Two-Face are set to make their return, alongside newcomers such as Ratcatcher. Developed by Camouflaj, known for Iron Man VR, and featuring series veterans like design director Bill Green, Arkham Shadow currently promises an authentic VR Arkham experience.

From stealth takedowns to explosive brawls, it's looking like that classic Arkham gameplay, but in VR. allowing you to don Batman's cowl and explore Gotham's underbelly firsthand. The game releases on 22nd October, exclusively to Meta Quest 3 VR platforms.