Amazon reveals 16 titles heading to Prime Gaming in January

If you thought 2025 might finally be the year you managed get through that pesky games backlog, signs aren't looking good. You can now chuck more onto the pile, with Amazon having announced it's bringing another 16 titles to Prime Gaming in January.

This month's offerings - as is customary for Prime Gaming - arrive over the course of several scheduled content drops. That starts right now with acclaimed undersea shooter sequel BioShock 2 Remastered, side-scrolling action-RPG Eastern Exorcist, surreal puzzler The Bridge, 2D hack-and-slasher Spirit Mancer, and aeronautical arcade game SkyDrift Infinity.

Then, as January continues, Prime Gaming subscribers can look forward to the likes of celebrated deck-building fantasy RPG SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, acclaimed retro stealth FPS Blood West, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Super Meat Boy Forever, and Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition. The full list of incoming titles can be found below.

Available now:

Eastern Exorcist [Epic Games Store]

The Bridge [Epic Games Store]

BioShock 2 Remastered [GOG Code]

Spirit Mancer [Amazon Games App]

SkyDrift Infinity [Epic Games Store]

16th January:

GRIP [GOG Code]

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech [GOG Code]

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader [Epic Games Store]

23rd January:

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition [GOG Code]

To The Rescue! [Epic Games Store]

Star Stuff [Epic Games Store]

Spitlings [Amazon Games App]

Zombie Army 4: Dead War [Epic Games Store]

30th January:

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights [Epic Games Store]

Blood West [GOG Code]

Super Meat Boy Forever [Epic Games Store]

Additionally, Prime Gaming subscribers in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland get access to a rotating selection of titles via Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna. This month, these include Guacamelee! 2 Complete, Metro Exodus, Super Meat Boy, Airhead, and The Magical Mixture Mill. That's alongside service regulars Fallout 3: GotY Edition, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, Fortnite, and Trackmania.