Amazon reportedly working on animated anthology TV series featuring Spelunky and other video game worlds

Amazon has reportedly commissioned a new animated anthology series for its Prime Video streaming service that'll feature new stories set across a variety of existing video game worlds, including Spelunky and Amazon's own New World.

That's according to Hollywood news publication Deadline, whose sources say the series - which is reportedly titled Secret Level - is being developed by Tim Miller and his Blur Studio, the creative team behind Netflix's animated sci-fi show Love, Death & Robots.

In fact, it sounds like Amazon's new project will follow a similar template to Netflix's anthology series. In a similar fashion to Love, Death & Robots - whose standalone episodes are largely adaptations of existing short stories - Secret Level will reportedly feature original short stories set within the worlds of existing video games.

Exactly which games will feature hasn't yet been revealed, but Deadline suggests Derek Yu's critically acclaimed Spelunky, Amazon's middling MMO New World, and a number of unspecified PlayStation titles will all make an appearance.

The publication says a full reveal for Secret Level will likely happen during Gamescom Opening Night Live, which kicks off next Tuesday, 20th August, at 7pm BST.

Amazon, of course, already had one hit video game adaptation on its hands, thanks to the release of its live-action Fallout TV show earlier this year. Secret Level has a high bar to clear then, even if it doesn't currently need to worry about Amazon's God of War adaptation, which was announced back in 2022 but still appears some considerable way off.