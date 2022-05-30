Amazon Prime Day micro SD card deals 2022: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day micro SD card deals 2022: Here's what to expectThe memory card deals to look out for when upgrading your Nintendo Switch storage.
If you're a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck owner, getting a micro SD card is a necessity so you can take as many games with you as possible. The Switch Lite and standard Switch come with 32GB of internal storage, and the Switch OLED comes with 64GB. Regardless of which one you own or are planning to buy, a memory card is going to be essential.
And if you're one of the few lucky Steam Deck owners, or like having games on a micro SD card in your laptop, with the size of PC games, you're almost certainly going to have to augment the storage your device comes with.
For Android phone and tablet owners, you'll often have the luxury of saving photos to both your phone, the cloud and also an external micro SD card. So it's better to have a local copy in case your phone accidentally takes a swim in the bath tub.
Samsung and SanDisk have been the best manufacturers of memory cards in recent years, and while there's often discounts to be had, Prime Day is an ideal time to get that 400GB card you've been after for a long time, while saving your wallet some trouble.
Below are some of the best micro SD cards we expect to see in this year's Prime Day sale.
UK deals:
- SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 128GB - £17.49
- SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 256GB - £27.99
- SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 400GB - £69.97
- Samsung EVO micro SDXC card 256GB - £34.95
US deals:
- SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 64GB - $11.99
- SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 128GB - $17.99
- SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 256GB - $29.73
- SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 400GB - $43.85
- SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 1TB - $134.99
- Samsung EVO micro SDXC card 64GB - $9.99
- Samsung EVO micro SDXC card 128GB - $16.49
- Samsung EVO micro SDXC card 256GB - $27.99
- Samsung EVO micro SDXC card 512GB - $67.08
Check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed for deals on games and accessories across all platforms. We'll be sharing anything with a decent saving during the Prime Day event, maybe a Nintendo Switch or an Android phone to make the most of your new micro SD card.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.