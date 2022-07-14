Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022 highlights

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially ended. Now that the two-day sale is done and dusted, it's fair to say that Prime Day deals were not as spectacular as we had hoped. There were little to no major discounts on big console titles, and no PS5 restocks or Xbox Series X bundles.

There were, however, a pretty decent selection of discounted Nintendo Switch OLED bundles, including ones that came with the choice of either Pokemon Legends: Arceus or Metroid Dread for only £309 - essentially offering the game for free. As expected, first party Switch games were not heavily discounted, and only had a couple of quid knocked off on the second day.

SD card deals were probably one of the biggest highlights of Prime Day. You could get a 512GB Micro SD card for £33 in the UK, and a 1TB micro SD for $110 in the US.

PS5 DualSense controllers and official PS5 accessories had a good amount of money off, similar to their Days of Play prices.

Those after PC hardware, monitors and PC gaming accessories could also land some good bargains, with lots of steep discounts on SSDs, gaming headsets, mice and keyboards. One of the best SSD deals was the WD Black SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink, which sinked to its lowest price ever and was available for only £104/ $114.

Logitech gaming mice, keyboards and headsets were also going pretty cheap, including the G Pro mouse for £55, the G915 keyboard for £110, and the G432 gaming headset for £26. Digital Foundry's top-recommended PC monitor, the LG UltraGear 27GL83A was the cheapest it's ever been, dropping from £350 to just £280. Amazingly, it's actually now even cheaper for just £250.

Prime members could also get £9 free when they topped up with £80 of Amazon credit.

We hope you were able to make the most of this year's Prime Day sales, and if not, well... we still have Black Friday sales to look forward to in November. In the meanwhile, you should follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page, where you'll find all kinds of deals on games, tech and any other cool things with a decent discount.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48 hour event on Amazon where customers who are signed up to their Prime system can take advantage of multiple, and often big, sales across a variety of products. The event is held once a year and in previous years we’ve seen all manner of items become available at heavily discounted prices, including mobile phones and video games.

Do I need a Prime account?

Yes, to make the most any Prime Day deals, you do need an Amazon Prime account. As the name of the event suggests, you will need to sign yourself up for Amazon Prime to take part in the event. If you don’t want to pay out for an account membership, then there is a work-around. Amazon is currently offering new customers a 30 day free trial, so you can use the trial for Prime Day and simply cancel it when the event comes to an end.

Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?

Yes! If you haven't been a member before then you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. This will give you 30 days of access to all membership benefits, including free next-day delivery, video streaming through Amazon Prime Video, freebies through Prime Gaming and a host of other services. Of course, most important for us here is the ability to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime Day deals!

You can sign up right here at Amazon UK or Amazon US. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days pass to avoid being charged for membership. Or, you can keep it rolling, perhaps at a reduced cost if Amazon decides to discount the price of a year-long membership for Prime Day - something it has done in the past.

How do I get the best Prime Day deals?

Set a budget

When confronted with masses of deals, it can be quite easy to be overwhelmed. This is where it’s useful to make a plan beforehand and set a budget. If you are after a few specific products on Amazon, add them to your watchlist or basket and then keep an eye on them to see if they fall into your price range. Alternatively, you could put a sticky note reminder next to your phone or computer that lists exactly what you need and how much you want to spend.

Read reviews carefully

It’s no secret that some reviews on online products are not always genuine. The ones that are sometimes shown at the top of a “review” section can be carefully curated by the company or seller in question. They can even write their own reviews! If you’re looking into making a purchase, make sure to read through more reviews than just the top ones as they can sometimes be biased.

Shop around

Yes, Prime Day can be a fantastic chance to get your hands on great deals, there’s no argument there. However, it’s still worth looking around at other places to ensure you are getting the best price possible. To compete with Prime Day, other retailers such as Currys and John Lewis in the UK, or Best Buy and Walmart in the US will often post competing deals too - you could save yourself a few extra quid just by looking around a little bit more before purchasing.

Look for Lightning

Amazon will have Lightning Deals running throughout the entire Prime Day event period. These are often extremely good deals on a plethora of different products and items, but there’s a catch. There are either a limited number of items included in the deal, or the deal is only active for a short period of time. As the discounts can be really good, these deals can appear and disappear very quickly. The best way to keep up with Lightning Deals is to regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can. If you see a Lightning Deals you want, you're going to want to snap it up fast.

Use Item Filters

If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Prime Day page, then using the filters on the side of the screen can be a massive help. Doing this can help you stick to your budget by filtering the page to see items at a certain value. The filters can also help you sniff out the best bargains as you can filter items by the percentage discount applied to them, you can filter from 10% off all the way up to 70% and more!