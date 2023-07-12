Amazon Prime Day 2023: all of the best gaming and tech deals so far

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has entered its second day of sales today. We were treated to thousands of cracking deals yesterday and there are still plenty of incredible savings and exciting offers to tuck into until 23:59pm tonight. We're updating this guide to help you find all the best Prime Day deals until the sale ends so make sure to keep checking back, follow the Jelly Deals and Deals Foundry Twitter accounts.

Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only.

Today's best Prime Day deals 2023

UK

Best Prime Day gaming deals to look out for in 2023

There are big discounts on PC hardware and gaming accessories in the Prime Day sales. Some of the most popular Prime Day deals are discounted SD cards and SSDs. This includes a 512GB Samsung Pro Plus Micro SD card for just £39 (was £74) in the UK, while a 1TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD is under £80 and a 2TB WD_Black SN850X SSD is £106.

There's also lots of discounts on PC gaming accessories including gaming mice, keyboards and headsets from brands like Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries and more. Check out Digital Foundry's best Prime Day PC gaming deals guide to find all the latest Prime Day offerings.

There are some Prime Day deals for PS5 accessories, Nintendo Switch consoles and controllers, and Xbox accessories too. Check out the links below to check out all the best deals.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023

Prime Gaming and other Amazon Prime perks

Prime Gaming members can claim four free games in the lead up to Prime Day 2023 including Prey, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Shovelknight and Star Wars: The Force Unleased.

Other promotions that Prime members can take advantage of include:

The Amazon Prime Day date for 2023 has been confirmed

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take start at 00:01am on 11th July and end at 23:59pm on 12th July 2023. Amazon confirmed the Prime Day dates on 21st June.

Last year, we were treated to not one, but two Amazon Prime Day sales. The first took place on Tuesday, 12th July and Wednesday, 13th July, while the second sale took place between 11-12th October 2022.

We recommend checking Amazon's "Today's Deals" section on the regular, adding items to a wish list, or using a price checker site like Camelcamelcamel to get notified when a product is down to its lowest price. As an extra tip, we recommend shopping around at other retailers to compare prices too.

Will there be any PS5 Prime Day deals in 2023?

PS5 consoles are relatively in stock these days, however a standalone console might harder to come by, especially if you want to buy a PS5 Digital console. Instead, you may want to look out for a PS5 bundle deal. We're not sure what Sony and Amazon have up their sleeves for Prime Day 2023. We don't expect any major discounts, so check out our PS5 stock checker page if you're ready to buy a PS5 today.

PS5 accessories have a higher chance of being discounted. Last year, PS5 DualSense controllers and official PS5 accessories had a good amount of money off.

There will likely be some small discounts on PS5 games, too. AAA games like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West were not reduced in the Prime Day sales last year, but perhaps we'll be treated to some more money off this year? In the meantime, check out our PS5 deals page for the latest savings on PS5 games and accessories.

Will there be any Xbox Prime Day deals in 2023?

There were no discounts for the newest Microsoft consoles or any Xbox Series X bundles during Prime Day 2022. There were, however, some serious savings on the Xbox Series S over the Black Friday and Christmas shopping periods, so we are hopeful to see a similar price drop on the Xbox Series S this Prime Day. Xbox controllers and headsets could also be discounted. For now, check out our Xbox deals page for the latest savings on Xbox games and accessories.

Will there be any Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in 2023?

Last year, you could buy a Nintendo Switch OLED with the choice of either Pokemon Legends: Arceus or Metroid Dread for only £309 - essentially offering the game for free. As expected, first party Switch games were not heavily discounted, and only had a couple of quid knocked off on the second day.

This year we're hoping the standard Nintendo Switch will actually be in stock with a bundle or two.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals highlights in 2022

Below are some of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals from last year, which means the prices listed may have increased, stayed the same, or become even cheaper. These are more for reference to get an idea of what could be on sale this year and the types of prices you can expect.

UK

US

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48 hour event on Amazon where customers who are signed up to their Prime system can take advantage of multiple, and often big, sales across a variety of products. The event is held once a year and in previous years we’ve seen all manner of items become available at heavily discounted prices, including mobile phones and video games.

Will there be a second Prime Day sale in 2023?

Amazon has not confirmed if there will be a second Prime Day sale this year, but if it does, it will likely take place in October.

Do I need a Prime account?

Yes, to make the most any Prime Day deals, you do need an Amazon Prime account. As the name of the event suggests, you will need to sign yourself up for Amazon Prime to take part in the event. If you don’t want to pay out for an account membership, then there is a work-around. Amazon is currently offering new customers a 30 day free trial, so you can use the trial for Prime Day and simply cancel it when the event comes to an end.

Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?

Yes! If you haven't been a member before then you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. This will give you 30 days of access to all membership benefits, including free next-day delivery, video streaming through Amazon Prime Video, freebies through Prime Gaming and a host of other services. Of course, most important for us here is the ability to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime Day deals!

You can sign up right here at Amazon UK or Amazon US. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days pass to avoid being charged for membership. Or, you can keep it rolling, perhaps at a reduced cost if Amazon decides to discount the price of a year-long membership for Prime Day - something it has done in the past.

How do I get the best Prime Day deals?

Set a budget

When confronted with masses of deals, it can be quite easy to be overwhelmed. This is where it’s useful to make a plan beforehand and set a budget. If you are after a few specific products on Amazon, add them to your watchlist or basket and then keep an eye on them to see if they fall into your price range. Alternatively, you could put a sticky note reminder next to your phone or computer that lists exactly what you need and how much you want to spend.

Read reviews carefully

It’s no secret that some reviews on online products are not always genuine. The ones that are sometimes shown at the top of a “review” section can be carefully curated by the company or seller in question. They can even write their own reviews! If you’re looking into making a purchase, make sure to read through more reviews than just the top ones as they can sometimes be biased.

Shop around

Yes, Prime Day can be a fantastic chance to get your hands on great deals, there’s no argument there. However, it’s still worth looking around at other places to ensure you are getting the best price possible. To compete with Prime Day, other retailers such as Currys and John Lewis in the UK, or Best Buy and Walmart in the US will often post competing deals too - you could save yourself a few extra quid just by looking around a little bit more before purchasing.

Look for Lightning

Amazon will have Lightning Deals running throughout the entire Prime Day event period. These are often extremely good deals on a plethora of different products and items, but there’s a catch. There are either a limited number of items included in the deal, or the deal is only active for a short period of time. As the discounts can be really good, these deals can appear and disappear very quickly. The best way to keep up with Lightning Deals is to regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can. If you see a Lightning Deals you want, you're going to want to snap it up fast.

Use Item Filters

If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Prime Day page, then using the filters on the side of the screen can be a massive help. Doing this can help you stick to your budget by filtering the page to see items at a certain value. The filters can also help you sniff out the best bargains as you can filter items by the percentage discount applied to them, you can filter from 10 per cent off all the way up to 70 per cent and more!

We'll be updating this page with more Prime Day info as it trickles through, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back later. In the meantime, check out our lalatest deals right here on Eurogamer, and give Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter to keep up with even more gaming offers.

